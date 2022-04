VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2022 / Tier One Silver (TSXV:TSLV)(OTCQB:TSLVF) ('Tier One' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce plans for the upcoming 2022 exploration and drill program at its 100% owned Curibaya project in southern Peru. The 2022 program will focus on expanding high-grade intercepts drilled in phase I, which included 1.5 metres (m) of 1,213.7 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq), 1 m of 1,480.5g/t AgEq and 3 m of 384.6 g/t AgEq encountered along discrete structural corridors. The outcome of the 2021 drilling has resulted in over 6 kilometres (km) of prospective targets, which will be the focus of drilling this year (Figure 1). A complete list of significant intercepts from the phase I drill program are presented in Table 1.

