Nearly 400 volunteers are needed to work on 34 projects at local nonprofit agencies this spring for the United Way of Henderson County’s Days of Caring impact event. The annual volunteer venture will be Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14. Projects will include mulching, planting spring gardens, refreshing flowerbeds, landscaping, painting, organizing food and clothing items, handwriting thank you cards and many more, according to a news release from the United Way.

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO