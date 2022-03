PENDLETON — This year’s Open Regional Exhibit at Pendleton Center for the Arts focuses on photography. The show is open to all adult amateur and professional artists who live in Eastern Oregon or southeastern Washington. In addition, there is a category for youths ages 13-17. Roberta Lavadour, arts center executive director, said the exhibition typically features upwards of 100-120 photographs, representing the work of about 75 visual artists. She is hoping to capture even more during the 2022 show. In an effort to do just that, arts center staff reached out to area high schools and colleges. Lavadour also encourages photographers of all skill levels to enter their work.

