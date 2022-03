The White House’s COVID test program was, in one light, a triumph. On Jan. 18, the government launched a website enabling every U.S. household to order four free at-home kits. Sure, it had to be goaded into providing them after Jen Psaki’s “should we just send one to every American” gaffe. Yes, the program started after the omicron surge had reached its peak. And four tests per household? Good luck if you have roommates or kids.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO