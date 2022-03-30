Two-year-old boy dies from injuries two days after dog attack in Egdon

A two-year-old boy has died after being attacked by two dogs at a property in Worcestershire .

The toddler suffered a cardiac arrest after being bitten by one of the animals at an address in Egdon on Monday morning.

He was taken to hospital and was said to be in a critical but stable condition on Tuesday but later died from his injuries.

West Mercia Police said three dogs had been removed from the property but they were not believed to be banned breeds.

Superintendent Rebecca Love, policing commander for South Worcestershire, said: “We have been informed this morning that the young boy who was injured in an incident on Monday in Egdon, Worcestershire has sadly passed away.

“Officers responded to a report of a two-year-old child in cardiac arrest at approximately 11.20am on Monday 28 March.

“It was quickly established the child had suffered injuries as a result of being bitten by a dog at the address in Worcestershire.

“The child was transferred from Worcestershire Royal Hospital to Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and despite medical treatment, he has died as a result of his injuries.

“This is a truly tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family at this very difficult time.

“Three dogs have been removed from the property and are currently being housed securely. I am unable to confirm the breed of the dogs at this time, but we do not believe they are banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

“An investigation continues, and I would ask for your respect for the family’s privacy at this very distressing time.”

It comes just a week after 17-month-old Bella-Rae Birch died after being attacked by her family’s new dog in St Helens, Merseyside.

The dog was put down and tests later revealed it was an American bully XL, which is not a banned breed.