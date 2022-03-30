ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Two-year-old boy dies from injuries two days after dog attack in Egdon

By Chiara Giordano
The Independent
The Independent
 6 hours ago

A two-year-old boy has died after being attacked by two dogs at a property in Worcestershire .

The toddler suffered a cardiac arrest after being bitten by one of the animals at an address in Egdon on Monday morning.

He was taken to hospital and was said to be in a critical but stable condition on Tuesday but later died from his injuries.

West Mercia Police said three dogs had been removed from the property but they were not believed to be banned breeds.

Superintendent Rebecca Love, policing commander for South Worcestershire, said: “We have been informed this morning that the young boy who was injured in an incident on Monday in Egdon, Worcestershire has sadly passed away.

“Officers responded to a report of a two-year-old child in cardiac arrest at approximately 11.20am on Monday 28 March.

“It was quickly established the child had suffered injuries as a result of being bitten by a dog at the address in Worcestershire.

“The child was transferred from Worcestershire Royal Hospital to Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and despite medical treatment, he has died as a result of his injuries.

“This is a truly tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family at this very difficult time.

“Three dogs have been removed from the property and are currently being housed securely. I am unable to confirm the breed of the dogs at this time, but we do not believe they are banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

“An investigation continues, and I would ask for your respect for the family’s privacy at this very distressing time.”

It comes just a week after 17-month-old Bella-Rae Birch died after being attacked by her family’s new dog in St Helens, Merseyside.

The dog was put down and tests later revealed it was an American bully XL, which is not a banned breed.

The Independent

Neighbours tell of attempts to save toddler who died after dog attack

Neighbours have described attempts to save a 17-month-old girl who was attacked by a dog in her home.The toddler died in hospital of her injuries following the attack in Blackbrook, St Helens, Merseyside, on Monday afternoon.One resident said: “We pulled up from school and heard screaming. I just ran over to try to help and started CPR until the paramedics took over.”The neighbour, who is due to go to university to train as a paramedic, said the child’s parents were “hysterical”.She added: “I didn’t see the dog, I was just focusing on helping the baby.”Another neighbour who helped to give...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Dog which attacked toddler was not a banned breed, police say

A dog which killed a 17-month-old girl in an attack was not a banned breed, police have said.Bella-Rae Birch died in hospital from her injuries after emergency services were called to her home in the Blackbrook area of St Helens, Merseyside, at 3.50pm on Monday.Merseyside Police said tests showed the dog, which the family had bought just a week earlier, was an American bully XL.LATEST | Tests have confirmed that the dog involved in the tragic death of 17-month-old Bella Rae-Birch in St Helens on Monday was an American Bully XL, a legal breed not subject to any prohibitions under...
HEALTH SERVICES
WJBF

Great-grandmother of 7-month-old child who died after dog attack in Columbia County arrested

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) — The great-grandmother of the 7-month-old child who died after being attacked by a dog has been arrested. According to authorities, Migdelia Guadalupe was released from the hospital on Friday and arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and Murder 2nd Degree. As previously reported, the child’s grandmother dropped the victim off at Guadalupe’s […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Hakeem Hussain: Mother ‘prioritised drug addiction’ over son, 7, who died alone from an asthma attack

The mother of a seven-year-old found dead from an asthma attack “prioritised her drug addiction” over his welfare, a court has heard. Hakeem Hussain was found by paramedics in the garden of a house on Cook Street, Birmingham, on 26 November 2017.His mother, Laura Heath, has admitted four counts of child cruelty but denies gross manslaughter. A court heard on Monday how a child protection meeting with Hakeem’s teachers and his social worker had taken place just two days before he was found dead. At the meeting the school nurse had warned that Hakeem was at risk of dying and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBTW News13

3-year-old boy dies after being hit by vehicle in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 3-year-old boy died Saturday after being hit by a vehicle driven by a family member, according to Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee. The incident happened about 2 p.m. on private property on Wildwood Court in Hartsville, and the boy was pronounced dead at a local hospital, Hardee said. No […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
Salina Post

Police: 10-year-old Kan. boy dies after accidental fall

BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a 10-year-old in Great Bend,. Just after 5:30p.m. March 24, officers and detectives of the Great Bend Police Department, along with Great Bend Fire and EMS personnel were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of 10th Street in Great Bend in reference to an unresponsive juvenile who had been involved in an accidental fall, according to a media release.
GREAT BEND, KS
FOX 61

62-year-old woman shot in Hartford dies from injuries: police

HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman shot on Irving Street in Hartford last week has died from her injuries, police said Monday. Police responded to the 100 block of Irving Street on Wednesday afternoon where they found 62-year-old Cynthia Reynolds with a gunshot wound. "Upon arrival she was alert and...
HARTFORD, CT
BBC

Jack Woodley death: Teen attacked by gang after refusing fight

An 18-year-old man was killed by a gang who attacked him from behind after he refused to fight, a court has heard. Jack Woodley was punched, kicked and stamped on by 10 youths before a 15-year-old boy stabbed him with a "Rambo-style" knife, Newcastle Crown Court heard. A girl with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cannock dog attack: Arrest after boy seriously injured

A woman has been arrested after an eight-year-old boy suffered facial injuries in a dog attack in Cannock. The boy, a six-year-old girl and a woman, 35, were attacked in Brook Vale, in the Staffordshire town, at about 12:40 GMT on Saturday. The boy remains in a critical but stable...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Two people and dog die after A52 crash

Two people and a dog have died following a crash involving a motorbike and pedestrian. Emergency services were called to the A52, at Ashbourne, Derbyshire, just after 15:00 GMT on Saturday. Police said a woman, in her 50s, and her dog died at the scene, while the motorbike rider -...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Woman who lost both arms after being mauled by three dogs may also lose leg as animal owner arrested

A South Carolina mother of three who had both her arms amputated after a vicious dog attack earlier this month might also lose her leg, a GoFundMe started by the woman’s sister reported recently.The 38-year-old Kyleen Waltman was on her way home in Honea Path on 21 March at around 10.30am when she was mauled by three dogs.In an interview with the Associated Press, the victim’s sister, Shenna Green, described how the 38-year-old was still in the midst of being attacked by the animals when a passerby found her rolled into a ditch by the side of the road....
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jack Woodley attack: Single stab caused 18-year-old's death

The death of a teenager who was attacked by a group of youths was caused by a single knife wound to his back, Newcastle Crown Court has heard. Jack Woodley, 18, suffered extensive bruising across his body and spinal fractures after being repeatedly punched, kicked and stamped on. Jurors heard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man knifed neighbour after subjecting him to years of threats, court told

A man who knifed his neighbour 27 times on his victim’s front lawn had warned police just the day before “I will murder him”, a court has heard.Can Arslan, 52, launched the frenzied attack on father-of-three Matthew Boorman, 43, as Mr Boorman made his way to his front door on the afternoon of October 5 last year.The victim’s wife, Sarah Boorman, tried to pull Arslan off her husband as horrified neighbours looked on in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire.Mrs Boorman also suffered a deep wound to her thigh from Arslan’s knife.After killing Mr Boorman, Arslan, who had made...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jack Woodley death: Teen killer 'claimed to have stabbed before'

A 15-year-old boy who killed a teenager in a gang attack claimed he had stabbed people before, jurors have heard. Jack Woodley, 18, was punched, kicked and stamped on by 10 youths before the teenager stabbed him with a "Rambo-style" knife, Newcastle Crown Court heard. The defendant admits manslaughter but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Youth accused of murdering five-year-old spoke of killing people, court hears

A teenage boy who is among three people accused of murdering a five-year-old had a “desire for violence” and spoke of killing people, a court has been told.The body of Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend on July 31 2021. He had suffered more than 56 injuries to his head and body.His mother Angharad Williamson, 30, stepfather John Cole, 40, and a 14-year-old boy are on trial for Logan’s murder at Cardiff Crown Court.In statements read to the court on Monday, the former foster family of the youth defendant described...
PUBLIC SAFETY
