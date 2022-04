Proposals aimed at helping people with Down’s Syndrome access care and services will “fall into oblivion” if they fail to become law within weeks, peers have heard.The House of Lords gave the Down Syndrome Bill an unopposed second reading on Friday and it has already cleared the House of Commons.But the Government and independent crossbench peer Baroness Hollins, who is sponsoring the Bill in the Lords, warned peers that tabling amendments would mean the proposed legislation would fail to become law.If amendments are laid, the Bill will be killedBaroness HollinsThe current parliamentary session is expected to end in the coming...

