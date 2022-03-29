The Giving Tree donates $25,000 to Wake Forest schools

Ayesha Pandey, director of The Giving Tree, holds a folder with a check for Wake Forest High School on March 25. From left, Wake Forest PTSA President Karin Kuropas, Pandey, PTSA Treasurer Larissa Moore and Wake Forest High School Principal Patti Hamler.

WAKE FOREST — Since it started in 2014, The Giving Tree has always been about Wake Forest schools.

Leigh Grieco, Maureen Fortin, Kathy Jolly and Susan White founded the organization as a way to assist the 14 schools in town, offering more than just an average thrift shop.

“The Giving Tree was founded by four local moms who were all in the PTSA and all had children in local schools,” said Ayesha Pandey, organization director.

They found that no matter how much they fundraised it was a lot of work for little return. So, they came up with this idea to create a nonprofit thrift shop. It’s set up so people can send donations and material, and we have it looking more like a boutique.

“We offer new items as well, like jewelry, and all proceeds go to the public, private and charter schools in Wake Forest,” Pandey said.

This year, The Giving Tree donated $25,000 to Wake Forest schools and more than $130,000 to date. The money is broken down among the schools by individual donations and purchases. A supporter of the school will tell an employee or indicate online to which school he or she wants the money to go.

“This is all from the community,” Hudson said. “We couldn’t have done it without them, and this year is our biggest one yet.”

For the third straight year, Wake Forest High School became the primary recipient, getting $4,200 this year after a combined $5,000 over the past two.

“I’m truly floored,” said Larissa Moore, treasurer of the Wake Forest PTSA. “Every year, this grows for us. I’ve been on the board over the past eight years. This started with us receiving a couple hundred dollars. When we got to $1,000 one year it was even more exciting. We had been struggling the past couple of years due to the pandemic in terms of fundraising efforts. This is a tremendous thing for us and we’ll be able to take care of our teachers with grants while supporting students.”

Wake Forest PTSA President Karin Kuropas said the organization was able to raise about $1,500 in the fall and the donation from The Giving Tree was a wonderful surprise.

“I’m thankful for this organization for what they do and provide as a service,” Kuropas said. “We’re thrilled to be the top recipient for the third year in a row and this money will go a long way.”

Principal Patti Hamler said Wake Forest High School has always played a big role with The Giving Tree.

“We have plenty of students who have worked here and done community service, so it’s not something we take lightly,” Hamler said.

The Giving Tree is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. To learn more information or to donate, visit www.givingtreefoundation.org.