ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Correction to: Pharmacogenetic interventions to improve outcomes in patients with multimorbidity or prescribed polypharmacy: a systematic review

By Joseph O'Shea
Nature.com
 1 day ago

In the original article, the legends to Figures 1, 2, 3 and 4 were incorrect. The original article has been corrected. School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Trinity College Dublin, Dublin, Ireland. Joseph O'Shea,Â Mark LedwidgeÂ...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Author Correction: Percutaneous nephrostomy versus retrograde ureteral stenting for acute upper obstructive uropathy: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-64665-2, published online 13 May 2020. In the original paper, the Data Availability statement was incomplete. "The neuron morphologies and codes used in this study are available from the corresponding author upon request". "The neuron morphologies and codes used in this study are available from NeuroMorpho.Org...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: NICU discharge preparation and transition planning: foreword

Correction to: Journal of Perinatology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41372-022-01311-x, 14 February 2022. The article "NICU discharge preparation and transition planning: foreword", written by Heather Cohen Padratzik, Kristin Love, was originally published electronically on the publisher's internet portal on 14 February 2022 without open access. With the author(s)' decision to opt for Open Choice the copyright of the article changed on 22 March 2022 to Â© The Author(s) 2022 and the article is forthwith distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article's Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article's Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Bioinformatic and cell-based tools for pooled CRISPR knockout screening in mosquitos

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27129-3, published online 24 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 5, in which the A. coluzzii ortholog of PTP-ER AGAP007118 was incorrectly listed as AGAP028616. In addition, the sentence "Target genes included Anopheles orthologs of FKBP12 (AGAP012184), which encodes the cellular binding partner of the mTOR inhibitor rapamycin; EcR (AGAP028634) and usp (AGAP002095), which encode mediators of an antiproliferative transcriptional response to treatment with ecdysone; and PTP-ER(AGAP028616), which encodes a negative regulator of the mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) signaling cascade that can be suppressed by treatment with the MEK inhibitor trametinib (Fig. 5a; Supplementary Data 3)" was corrected to "Target genes included Anopheles orthologs of FKBP12 (AGAP012184), which encodes the cellular binding partner of the mTOR inhibitor rapamycin; EcR (AGAP028634) and usp (AGAP002095), which encode mediators of an antiproliferative transcriptional response to treatment with ecdysone; and PTP-ER(AGAP007118), which encodes a negative regulator of the mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) signaling cascade that can be suppressed by treatment with the MEK inhibitor trametinib (Fig. 5a; Supplementary Data 3)".
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Opposite forms of adaptation in mouse visual cortex are controlled by distinct inhibitory microcircuits

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28635-8, published online 24 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 5. The titles for Fig. 5a and Fig. 5g were incorrectly given as "SST ChrimsonR (gain ")" and "SST ChrimsonR (gain !)" instead of "SST ChrimsonR (gain â†“)" and "SST ChrimsonR (gain â†‘)", respectively. This has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polypharmacy#Creative Commons License#Trinity College Dublin#University College Dublin#The Creative Commons
Nature.com

A systematic review on the cost effectiveness of pharmacogenomics in developing countries: implementation challenges

The major challenges that delay the implementation of pharmacogenomics based clinical practice in the developing countries, primarily the low- and middle-income countries need to be recognized. This review was conducted to systematically review evidence of the cost-effectiveness for the conduct of pharmacogenomics testing in the developing countries. Studies that evaluated the cost-effectiveness of pharmacogenomics testing in the developing countries as defined by the United Nations were included in this study. Twenty-seven articles met the criteria. Pharmacogenomics effectiveness were evaluated for drugs used in the treatment of cancers, cardiovascular diseases and severe cutaneous adverse reactions in gout and epilepsy. Most studies had reported pharmacogenomics testing to be cost-effective (cancers, cardiovascular diseases, and tuberculosis) and economic models were evaluated from multiple perspectives, different cost categories and time horizons. Additionally, most studies used a single gene, rather than a gene panel for the pharmacogenomics testing. Genotyping cost and frequency of risk alleles in the populations influence the cost-effectiveness outcome. Further studies are warranted to examine the clinical and economic validity of pharmacogenomics testing in the developing countries.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Identification of minimal parameters for optimal suppression of chaos in dissipative driven systems

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-17969-9, published online 21 December 2017. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. "P.J.M. and R.C. acknowledge financial support from the Ministerio de EconomÃa y Competitividad (MINECO, Spain) through FIS2011-25167 and FIS2012-34902 projects, respectively. R.C. acknowledges financial support from the...
SPAIN
Nature.com

Author Correction: Fluctuations in behavior and affect in college students measured using deep phenotyping

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05331-7, published online 04 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Competing interests section. "J.P.O. is a cofounder and board member of a commercial entity, Beiwe, established in 2020, that operates in digital phenotyping. JTB has received consulting fees from...
COLLEGES
Nature.com

Determinants of emergency presentation in patients with colorectal cancer: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Colorectal cancer remains a significant cause of morbidity and mortality, even despite curative treatment. A significant proportion of patients present emergently and have poorer outcomes compared to elective presentations, independent of TNM stage. In this systematic review and meta-analysis, differences between elective/emergency presentations of colorectal cancer were examined to determine which factors were associated with emergency presentation. A literature search was carried out from 1990 to 2018 comparing elective and emergency presentations of colon and/or rectal cancer. All reported clinicopathological variables were extracted from identified studies. Variables were analysed through either systematic review or, if appropriate, meta-analysis. This study identified multiple differences between elective and emergency presentations of colorectal cancer. On meta-analysis, emergency presentations were associated with more advanced tumour stage, both overall (OR 2.05) and T/N/M/ subclassification (OR 2.56/1.59/1.75), more: lymphovascular invasion (OR 1.76), vascular invasion (OR 1.92), perineural invasion (OR 1.89), and ASA (OR 1.83). Emergencies were more likely to be of ethnic minority (OR 1.58). There are multiple tumour/host factors that differ between elective and emergency presentations of colorectal cancer. Further work is required to determine which of these factors are independently associated with emergency presentation and subsequently which factors have the most significant effect on outcomes.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Differences in cognitive functions between cytomegalovirus-infected and cytomegalovirus-free university students: a case control study

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-23637-3, published online 28 March 2018. The authors are retracting this article. After the publication of the article, J. Gottfried and H. Cigler brought to our attention that the results of the permutation tests for contaminated data in the explorative part of the study were incorrect. We checked the program used in the present study (and recommended by us to be used in future studies) to find out that it has illogically coded infected (0) and uninfected (1) individuals. Due to this error, our explanation of why the CMV-infected subjects have on average higher intelligence than the CMV-free subjects (due to contamination of the later subset with false-negative individuals with old infections and therefore very low levels of both anti-CMV antibodies and intelligence) was wrong. Therefore, the results of our permutation tests falsify, rather than support, the suggested model.
EDUCATION
Nature.com

Author Correction: A deletion affecting an LRR-RLK gene co-segregates with the fruit flat shape trait in peach

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-07022-0, published online 27 July 2017. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article is incomplete. "We thank Cristian Fontich (IRTA) and JesÃºs GarcÃa Brunton (IMIDA) for maintaining and providing peach material. This work received financial support from the Spanish Ministry of Economy and...
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Correction to: The circular RNA hsa_circ_0001394 promotes hepatocellular carcinoma progression by targeting the miR-527/UBE2A axis

The original version of this article contained a mistake. The equal contribution statement should be deleted "These authors contributed equally: Yu Yan, Yu Nie, Chun Peng, Fuchen Xing and Saiguang Ji". The original article has been corrected. Department of Oncology, The Second Hospital of Nanjing, Nanjing University of Chinese...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Deaminative chlorination of aminoheterocycles

Correction to: Nature Chemistry https://doi.org/10.1038/s41557-021-00812-0, published online 16 December 2021. In the version of this Article originally published, there was an error in the structure of compound 31 in Table 1 (and pages 25, 158, 159 of the Supplementary Information) and in the structure of compound 58 in Fig. 3 (and pages 41, 252, 253 of the Supplementary Information). In the original version, the nitrogen and sulfur atoms in the benzoisothiazole ring present in each structure were the wrong way around. This has now been corrected.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: The effect of stress and exercise on the learning performance of horses

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-03582-4, published online 04 February 2022. The Supplementary Information file published with this Article contained a repeated error, where the term "inactive" was incorrectly given as "control." The original Supplementary Information file is provided below. This error has now been corrected in the Supplementary...
ANIMALS
Nature.com

Author Correction: In-vivo functional and structural retinal imaging using multiwavelength photoacoustic remote sensing microscopy

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08508-2, published online 16 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Methods section, under the subheading 'Animal preparation',. "Albino rats (NU/NU, Charles River, MA, USA) were imaged to demonstrate the in-vivo capabilities of the system.". "Albino rats (Charles River, MA,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Triple-class exposed patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma have poor outcomes and no clear standard of care: The LocoMMotion study

Despite recent treatment advances, multiple myeloma (MM) remains incurable, and most patients eventually relapse or become refractory to treatment. Commonly used treatment regimens for patients with relapsed/refractory MM (RRMM) include combinations of proteasome inhibitors (PIs), immunomodulatory drugs (IMiDs), and anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs).1,2 Patients who have been treated with these three drug classes are referred to as “triple-class exposed”. While one retrospective study in the US showed that triple-class exposed, refractory patients with MM respond poorly to subsequent real-world therapies (overall response rate of 31%),3 there remains a need to better understand real-world standard of care (SOC) treatments and outcomes for this group. We designed the LocoMMotion study, the first prospective, non-interventional, multinational study to address this unmet need.
CANCER
Nature.com

Retraction Note: The nuclear orphan receptor Nur77 alleviates palmitate-induced fat accumulation by down-regulating G0S2 in HepG2 cells

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-23141-8, published online 19 March 2018. After publication of this Article it was brought to the Editors' attention that the data in FigureÂ 2 (with the exception of the data for Nur 77) were previously published in FigureÂ 2 of the authors' previous paper1. Data from FigureÂ 5B were published as part of FigureÂ 5 of the same previous publication. Additionally, multiple partial duplications between images representing different samples were identified as follows:
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Relative effects of land conversion and land-use intensity on terrestrial vertebrate diversity

The Supplementary Software was inadvertently omitted from the original version of the published article. This has now been corrected in the HTML version of the Article. Department of Botany and Biodiversity Research, University of Vienna, Rennweg 14, 1030, Vienna, Austria. Philipp Semenchuk,Â Christoph Plutzar,Â Franz Essl,Â Johannes WesselyÂ &Â Stefan...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The role of bone-specific biomarkers in chronic periodontitis diagnosis and treatment outcomes - a systematic review

Background The biomarkers of bone turnover may be vital for early detection of bone destruction in chronic periodontitis (CP). Lately, several new biochemical markers have been applied to estimate bone homeostasis. Objective The current review aims to evaluate the role of bone biomarkers in diagnosis and treatment outcomes of CP.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Organizing principles of the prefrontal cortex from a single-neuron projectome

An efficient tool for neurite tracing has been developed that reconstructed the complete axons of 6,357 individual projection neurons in the mouse prefrontal cortex (PFC). The resulting single-neuron projectome analysis revealed comprehensive PFC neuron subtypes, topographic organization of PFC axon projections, modular structure within the PFC and correspondence with single-cell transcriptomes.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy