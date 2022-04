St. Jude the Apostle Church welcomes renowned composer Fr. Ricky Manalo, CSP, leading the Parish Lenten Mission from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Monday, March 28 to Wednesday, March 30. ”During the Eucharist we enter into ‘God’s space and time’ where we become formed, re-formed and trans-formed into the image and likeness of Christ by the power of the Holy Spirit. How may we better respond to this relationship during such graced moments, not only during Sunday mass but throughout the rest of the week?” said Manolo.

