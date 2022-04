MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Anoka County prosecutors are seeking to certify a 16-year-old boy as an adult after he allegedly fatally shot a 15-year-old girl while playing with a gun in Columbia Heights. The Minneapolis boy faces second-degree manslaughter by juvenile petition in connection to the fatal shooting last Thursday evening. Court documents reveal that he was allegedly waving the gun around and pointing it at the victim before the fatal shooting occurred. Columbia Heights police officers were dispatched shortly before midnight to an apartment on the 3900 block of Third St. NE on the report that someone was shot. Officers arrived...

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO