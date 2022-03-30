ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s the hottest ticket in town, if you can get ahold of one. It’s Chris Rock’s first performance since he was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars. “The demand has just skyrocketed, and we’ve seen the secondary market just basically explode with activity,” said Robert Tellia, Ace Ticket sales specialist. Starting Wednesday night, the comedian is scheduled to perform six shows at the Wilbur Theatre as part of his ‘Ego Death’ World Tour. The Boston shows are sold out on Ticketmaster, and ticket resale websites like Ace Ticket are trying to keep up with the increased demand. “We’re seeing...

