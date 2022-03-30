MoMA Retrospective Celebrates the Films of Larry Fessenden and Glass Eye Pix

The Scream franchise may have returned to the big screen earlier this year, but one of the last projects in the franchise that original director Wes Craven worked on was serving as a producer for Scream: The TV Series, which ran for two seasons and was then rebooted for a shortened, disconnected third season. Michael Gans and Richard Register served as the showrunners for Season 2 and never got to explore their entire plan for the project, though they recently broke down to Bloody Disgusting what their goals were for those unmade storylines, which would have honored the metatextual approach to the overall cinematic series.

