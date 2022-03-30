ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

MoMA Retrospective Celebrates the Films of Larry Fessenden and Glass Eye Pix

By Simon Abrams
Roger Ebert
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a while, any discussion of the New York-based movie studio Glass Eye Pix has understandably gravitated around its original creator, Larry Fessenden, who directs, produces, and/or stars in many of Glass Eye’s indie productions. Fessenden is the animating spirit of Glass Eye Pix and the human face of the group,...

www.rogerebert.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marietta Daily Journal

Celebrate change of season with these 9 spring films

Fall movies are a thing, winter movies are definitely a thing, but spring movies? Spring is a distinctive season — not my favorite, but hey, we all do our own thing — and it's a little harder to pin down as a distinctive movie look. What is a spring movie, really, but a summer movie with a light sweater on? But I came up with three things that mean spring to me — cherry blossoms, baseball and hats — and found three lovely movies for each.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

MGM, Akiva Goldsman Adapting Dan Brown’s ‘Wild Symphony’ Kids Book

MGM and Oscar-winning film scribe Akiva Goldsman are developing an animated feature film based on Dan Brown’s kids picture book Wild Symphony. Brown will adapt the book, with illustrations by Susan Batori, for the big screen, while Goldsman produces alongside Weed Road Pictures’ Greg Lessans. The feature, to include music written by Brown, will follow the adventures of Maestro Mouse as he traverses the globe and recruits an orchestra like no other.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Picard' Borg Queen Actress Weighs In on Debated 'Star Trek' Character QuestionEmmy Rossum Joins Tom Holland in Apple Series 'The Crowded Room''Tom Clancy's Without Remorse': Film...
MOVIES
Variety

Magnolia Pictures Buys Martin Scorsese-Produced Chelsea Hotel Documentary (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Magnolia Pictures has snapped up the North American rights to a Martin Scorsese executive-produced documentary about New York’s historic Chelsea Hotel. Amélie van Elmbt and Maya Duverdier’s “Dreaming Walls,” about the Manhattan institution and its controversial renovation, world premiered in the Panorama section of the Berlinale in February. Magnolia plans to release the film in theaters and on-demand this summer. The Chelsea Hotel, an icon of 1960s counterculture, was a haven for famous artists and intellectuals including Patti Smith, Janis Joplin and the superstars of Warhol’s Factory. However, the building’s lengthy renovation into a luxury...
MOVIES
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Chinatown, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies and Shows to Watch in March on Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, and More

Bridgerton and Atlanta don't have much in common, but they do share one thing that's pretty important: a return date. The hit Netflix romance and the acclaimed FX dramedy both return March 25. All the shows not returning on March 25 must feel pretty left out now. Most of the rest of the month's big premieres are brand spanking new, like HBO Max's Minx (March 17), Hulu's Deep Water (March 18), Amazon Prime Video's Master (March 18), and Disney+'s Moon Knight (March 30).
MOVIES
Outsider.com

What Movies and Shows Has Kelly Reilly Been in Besides ‘Yellowstone’?

Want more Beth Dutton? Who doesn’t? Kelly Reilly has been giving stellar performances across movies and shows for decades, and we’ve got her best roles for you right here. Born Jessica Kelly Siobhán Reilly on July 18, 1977, Kelly Reilly is an English actress best known, of course, for her career-defining turn as Beth Dutton on Paramount Network’s Yellowstone. She first made a name for herself as a star on the London stage, earning a nomination for a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress of 2003.
MOVIES
CNET

HBO Max: The 22 Best Movies to Watch

Looking for a movie to spend your evening with? You've arrived at the right place. Let's look at what's hitting HBO Max each week, as well as the service's handful of best originals, which you can peruse below. If you're still searching for something to watch, the platform also offers loads of classics from the Criterion Collection.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Dakota Johnson's Madame Web Movie Is Adding A Euphoria Star

It would appear that Zendaya is no longer the only cast member of the HBO series Euphoria who is a part of the ever-growing multiverse of Spider-Man-related movies. Today, it has been reported that Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard on the hit show, has come aboard director S.J. Clarkson's Madame Web – the upcoming Spider-Man-related blockbuster that is set to star Dakota Johnson.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Demarco
Person
Larry Fessenden
Person
Ti West
Person
Kelly Reichardt
Deadline

Johnny Carson Biopic Series Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt From David Milch & Jay Roach Hits Marketplace

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The story of one of America’s most beloved TV personalities, Johnny Carson, may finally be coming to the screen. A high-profile series, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Carson, written by Deadwood creator David Milch and to be directed by Jay Roach, was recently taken out and has been heating up the premium marketplace. The project, titled King Of Late Night, is a co-production between wiip and Anonymous Content. The series will follow the life and career of late-night TV pioneer Johnny Carson from New York to Los Angeles to the Las Vegas strip. King...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

One Perfect Shot Brings Film Twitter to HBO Max

Film Twitter has finally made its way to the big screen, well a bigger screen than a phone. HBO Max will debut the documentary series One Perfect Shot on March 24. Based on the Twitter account @OnePerfectShot, the series of the same name follows a specific director who explains in detail one of their “most iconic shots.” According to an HBO Max press release, “directors enter each shot, walking through the scene in 360 degree moments that allow viewers to join an immersive exploration of moviemaking.” Created alongside director Ava DuVernay, the series includes shots from films like Wonder Woman, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Harriet, Crazy Rich Asians, Girls Trip, and Heat. The full lineup includes directors Aaron Sorkin, Patty Jenkins, Jon M. Chu, Kasi Lemmons, Malcolm D. Lee, and Michael Mann. All six episodes will premiere on HBO Max on March 24.
TV & VIDEOS
startattle.com

Just One Kiss (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

Sparks fly between professor Mia and lounge singer Tony through a series of chance encounters. Little do they know their mothers are scheming to set them up. Startattle.com – Just One Kiss 2022. Just One Kiss is a Hallmark romance comedy movie directed by Jeff Beesley (Borderline Normal, Dolan’s...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Films#Glass Eye#The Museum Of Modern Art#Rerun Gastropub
ComicBook

Scream: The TV Series Showrunners Reveal Original Plans for Seasons 3 and 4

The Scream franchise may have returned to the big screen earlier this year, but one of the last projects in the franchise that original director Wes Craven worked on was serving as a producer for Scream: The TV Series, which ran for two seasons and was then rebooted for a shortened, disconnected third season. Michael Gans and Richard Register served as the showrunners for Season 2 and never got to explore their entire plan for the project, though they recently broke down to Bloody Disgusting what their goals were for those unmade storylines, which would have honored the metatextual approach to the overall cinematic series.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Jaws’ Making-Of Musical ‘Bruce’ Hooks Its Steven Spielberg: Broadway’s Jarrod Spector

Click here to read the full article. The Seattle world premiere of the Jaws-inspired stage musical Bruce has reeled in its Steven Spielberg: The Tony-nominated actor Jarrod Spector will play the young filmmaker circa 1974 as he confronts various challenges while directing what would become the most ferocious of all summer blockbusters. Not least of those challenges: the “highly dysfunctional mechanical star named Bruce,” as the musical’s synopsis states, referring to the robot shark that made filming a nightmare. Based on The Jaws Log, a 1975 nonfiction behind-the-scenes account of the film’s production by Jaws co-screenwriter Carl Gottlieb, the musical, directed and...
SEATTLE, WA
Deadline

Harry Hamlin Joins AMC’s ‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ As Series Regular, Boards Paramount & Endeavor Content’s Tom Brady Pic ‘80 For Brady’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Harry Hamlin (Mad Men) has signed on for a series regular role in the AMC series Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, and for a supporting role in the film 80 for Brady for Paramount Pictures and Endeavor Content. The former series written and executive produced by showrunner Esta Spalding (Masters of Sex, On Becoming a God in Central Florida) and Michelle Ashford (Masters of Sex, The Pacific) is based on Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy. It focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family...
MOVIES
Popculture

Amazon Prime Video's 'Outer Range' Finds Josh Brolin in the Center of a Western Sci-Fi Series in First Look

Amazon Prime Video has debuted the first look trailer for Outer Range, a western sci-fi series that stars Josh Brolin as a modern cowboy at the center of a dark mystery. The ominous new clip offers little in the way of plot reveals but features Brolin as the rugged head of his family delivering a powerful prayer. The intense invocation grows angry and echoes as unsettling scenes flash by, teasing viewers that blood and violence are almost certainly in store. Notably, the show marks Brolin's first series-lead role since the 2003 political drama Mister Sterling.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
Laredo Morning Times

Al Pacino Saw Francis Ford Coppola ‘Profusely Crying’ After Studio Cut ‘Godfather’ Filming Short

Al Pacino celebrated the 50th anniversary of “The Godfather” this month in a interview with The New York Times. While the actor reminisced on often-told stories about Paramount Pictures executives battling Francis Ford Coppola over his casting as Michael Corleone, Pacino also revealed a moment on set when he saw the director at his most vulnerable. The constant tension between Coppola and Paramount resulted in the filmmaker “profusely crying” on set after the studio cut the filming of one iconic scene short.
MOVIES
CBS New York

Cops eye social media posts in search for MoMA stabbing suspect

NEW YORK -- The Museum of Modern Art remains closed Monday as police continue to search for the disgruntled patron who stabbed two MoMA employees over the weekend.The incident has rattled the arts and culture community in New York City and beyond, CBS2's John Dias reported.NYPD officers stood guard outside MoMA, which was only open to employees Monday, after Saturday afternoon's violent incident.Surveillance video shows a man, identified by police as 60-year-old Gary Cabana, jumped behind the reception desk and lunged toward the workers. He stabbed two people, a man and a woman, both 24, as dozens of others ran for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

‘Black Adam’s Quintessa Swindell Anchors Lead In Spyglass’ Rock Climbing Thriller ‘Deadpoint’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: After a turn on HBO’s In Treatment, and starring opposite Dwayne Johnson in Warner Bros/DC’s Black Adam, Quintessa Swindell is ascending to the lead role in Spyglass Media Group’s rock climbing thriller Deadpoint, Deadline can tell you first. The story follows a young woman who sets out to complete the treacherous mountain climb that claimed her father’s life. Mid-journey, she stumbles upon a murder and becomes the target of a ruthless band of criminals who want to eliminate the only witness to their crime. Alone in the unforgiving wilderness, and clinging to a sheer...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy