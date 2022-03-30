ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Narrow Immigration Fixes Sought by Employers, Religious Groups

 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCoalition targets DACA protections, ‘smart’ border security. To secure a bipartisan deal on immigration in Congress, a coalition of employers and faith groups is thinking small. The Alliance for a New Immigration Consensus is pressing lawmakers to pass legislation centered around protections for farm workers, Dreamers, and...

bloomberglaw.com

Religious Groups, U.S. Seek Reversals in LGBT Bias Case Ruling

The Justice Department and Christian groups both signaled they will appeal parts of a Texas federal court’s ruling over a sweeping push to be shielded from LGBT discrimination liability based on sincerely held religious beliefs. Justice, which represents the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, said on March 15 that it...
TEXAS STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Immigration Priority Rules to Remain Blocked, For Now (1)

The Biden administration can’t get more time to shift away from immigration policies that prioritized who could be arrested and removed from the country, an Ohio federal court ruled Wednesday. The Department of Homeland Security sought a delay after the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio...
OHIO STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Seeks Major Budget Boost for Backlogged Immigration Courts

The Biden administration is proposing $4.5 billion in mandatory funding over 10 years to provide legal representation to people in the immigration court system as part of its fiscal 2023 budget request. The funding would go to the Executive Office for Immigration Review, the Department of Justice unit that conducts...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Chronic Backlogs Targeted in New Set of Immigration Measures (1)

New premium processing options for immigration benefits will be added in a Department of Homeland Security rule expected to be published Wednesday as part of a broader set of agency initiatives to tackle daunting backlogs in the country’s legal immigration system. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the DHS unit...
IMMIGRATION
TheDailyBeast

Missouri Bill Would Use Snitches to Stop Women From Getting Out-of-State Abortions

A Missouri lawmaker and fervent anti-abortion activist on Tuesday introduced a measure into the state House that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps another Missouri resident obtain an abortion out of state. Markedly similar to the so-called “vigilante” loophole in Texas’ controversial and crushingly restrictive six-week abortion ban, the provision was attached by state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman to several bills dealing with abortion awaiting debate on the House floor. While abortions haven’t been criminalized in Missouri—yet—only one legal abortion clinic remains in the state. A press officer for that clinic, a Planned Parenthood branch, called Coleman’s plan “wild” and “bonkers.” Advocates for abortion rights told The Washington Post that the proposal was unconstitutional, given that it grants Missouri the authority to police abortions outside its state lines. But Coleman argued to the Post: “If your neighboring state doesn’t have pro-life protections, it minimizes the ability to protect the unborn in your state.”
MISSOURI STATE
Vogue Magazine

Congress Just Passed a Bill to Ban Race-Based Hair Discrimination

In what feels like an increasingly rare win for progressive values in the U.S., the House of Representatives voted 235-189 on Friday to pass the CROWN (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair) Act, a bill that seeks to ban race-based hair discrimination in employment and against those participating in federally assisted programs, housing programs, and public accommodations.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill introduced by Louisiana Republican will ‘isolate’ LGBT+ kids, advocates warn

One week after Florida legislators passed a widely derided measure that opponents warn will marginalise LGBT+ students and chill classroom speech, a Republican state legislator in Louisiana has introduced a similar bill.A bill from Republican state Rep Dodie Horton mirroring Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation would prohibit Louisiana’s teachers and school instructors from “cover[ing] the topics of sexual orientation or gender identity” in kindergarten through eighth grade classrooms.It also prohibits all school staff from “discuss[ing] his own sexual orientation or gender identity” with students of any grade.Rep Horton told Baton Rouge ABC affiliate WBRZ that she “wasn’t...
POLITICS
The Independent

Georgia Republicans introduce ‘don’t say gay’ bill following passage of Florida legislation

Republican legislators in Georgia have introduced a measure to restrict private school classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity, echoing similar language in a recently passed legislation in Florida widely derided as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.Under the “Common Humanity in Private Education Act”, sponsored by a group of GOP state legislators, private schools and programmes in Georgia would not be allowed to “promote, compel, or encourage classroom discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a manner that is not appropriate for the age and developmental stage of the student.”The bill joins...
POLITICS
Reuters

House passes bill to end mandatory arbitration of legal disputes

(Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a bill that would prohibit companies from enforcing increasingly common agreements that require workers and consumers to bypass court and bring legal disputes in private arbitration. The Democrat-led House voted 222-209 to pass the Forced Arbitration Injustice Repeal (FAIR) Act...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘Another stain in the history of Florida’: ‘Don’t Say Gay’ passes state legislature, will be signed into law

Florida’s Republican-controlled state legislature has passed a widely criticised measure that opponents argue will chill discussion of LGBT+ people and issues and stigmatise LGBT+ children and families by banning instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity.Following more than six hours of debate, a bill named “Don’t Say Gay” by its opponents passed the state Senate by a vote of 22-17 on 8 March. Two Republicans joined Democrats in voting against the bill.Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to sign the bill into law.The “Parental Rights in Education” bill prohibits instruction of “sexual orientation or gender identity” from kindergarten through...
POLITICS
The Independent

Alabama law could raise legal driving age just for transgender residents

Alabama trans youth are facing a pair anti-LGBTQ bills in their state that advocates say could make it effectively impossible for trans drivers under the age of 19 to receive a license.There’s been an avalanche of anti-LGBTQ legislation pushed across US states in recent months.South Dakota barred transgender girls from participating in sport. Idaho legislators might pass a bill that makes providing gender-affirming care ââpunishable by up to life in prison. In Alabama, legislators are set to vote on “Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act” this month, a that the bill would outlaw doctors from offering gender-affirming care to...
POLITICS
WBAL Radio

Conservatives push back against fellow Republicans' anti-LGBTQ bills

(WASHINGTON) -- A growing number of conservatives are speaking out against the wave of anti-LGBTQ bills being proposed by Republican legislators nationwide. Conservatives Against Discrimination, a group that aims to protect LGBTQ rights, denounced recent efforts as "dangerous" and have called on Congress to pass federal nondiscrimination protections. "The inherent...
Daily Mail

The anti-free speech sickness plaguing America has infected our future lawyers - that should frighten us all, write KRISTEN WAGGONER and MONICA MILLER, the attorneys shouted down by Yale Law students

We recently went to Yale Law School and what we experienced should frighten – not just legal professionals – but everyone interested in America's future. We are constitutional litigators who have more than three decades of combined experience. We've argued before the U.S. Supreme Court and in lower...
POLITICS

