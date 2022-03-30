ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Correction to: Comment on "ILC1 drive intestinal epithelial and matrix remodeling"

By Fatima Hariss
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Correction to: Mucosal Immunology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41385-020-00360-9, published online 04 February 2021. The article "Comment on "ILC1 drive intestinal epithelial and matrix remodeling" ", written by Fatima Hariss, Bertrand Meresse, was...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Author Correction: Experimental protection of quantum coherence by using a phase-tunable image drive

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77047-5, published online 10 December 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error. In the Results and discussion section, under the subheading 'Qubit dynamics',. "The general condition is \(F_{R} = n\Delta ,n \in N\) showing a comensurate motion of the qubit and \(h_{i}\) on...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: NICU discharge preparation and transition planning: introduction

Correction to: J Perinatol https://doi.org/10.1038/s41372-022-01312-w, published online 14 February 2022. The article "NICU discharge preparation and transition planning: introduction", written by Vincent C. Smith, was originally published electronically on the publisher's internet portal on 14 February 2022 without open access. With the author(s)' decision to opt for Open Choice the copyright of the article changed on 8 March 2022 to Â© The Author(s) 2022 and the article is forthwith distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article's Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article's Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: In-vivo functional and structural retinal imaging using multiwavelength photoacoustic remote sensing microscopy

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08508-2, published online 16 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Methods section, under the subheading 'Animal preparation',. "Albino rats (NU/NU, Charles River, MA, USA) were imaged to demonstrate the in-vivo capabilities of the system.". "Albino rats (Charles River, MA,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: A high-conductivity n-type polymeric ink for printed electronics

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22528-y, published online 21 April 2021. The original version of this Article omitted the following statement from the Acknowledgements:. 'We acknowledge MAX IV Laboratory for time on Beamline SPECIES-APXPS under Proposal 20200356. Research conducted at MAX IV, a Swedish national user facility, is supported by the...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remodeling#Translational Research#Matrix#Creative Commons#Affiliations Univ
Nature.com

Author Correction: The effect of stress and exercise on the learning performance of horses

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-03582-4, published online 04 February 2022. The Supplementary Information file published with this Article contained a repeated error, where the term "inactive" was incorrectly given as "control." The original Supplementary Information file is provided below. This error has now been corrected in the Supplementary...
ANIMALS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Post-publication careers: follow-up expeditions reveal avalanches at Dyatlov Pass

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 81 (2022) Cite this article. Correction to: Communications Earth and Environment https://doi.org/10.1038/s43247-022-00393-x, published online 24 March 2022. In the original version of this article, the doi for reference 1 was incorrectly given as https://doi.org/10.1038/s43247-020-0008. This should have been https://doi.org/10.1038/s43247-020-00081-8....
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Correction to: The circular RNA hsa_circ_0001394 promotes hepatocellular carcinoma progression by targeting the miR-527/UBE2A axis

The original version of this article contained a mistake. The equal contribution statement should be deleted "These authors contributed equally: Yu Yan, Yu Nie, Chun Peng, Fuchen Xing and Saiguang Ji". The original article has been corrected. Department of Oncology, The Second Hospital of Nanjing, Nanjing University of Chinese...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Next generation of anti-PD-L1 Atezolizumab with enhanced anti-tumor efficacy in vivo

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85329-9, published online 11 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the discussion of Atezolizumab aggregation, and anti-drug antibody development. In the Abstract section,. "However, aglycosylated Atezolizumab is very unstable and easy to form aggregation, which causes quick development of anti-drug antibody...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Relative effects of land conversion and land-use intensity on terrestrial vertebrate diversity

The Supplementary Software was inadvertently omitted from the original version of the published article. This has now been corrected in the HTML version of the Article. Department of Botany and Biodiversity Research, University of Vienna, Rennweg 14, 1030, Vienna, Austria. Philipp Semenchuk,Â Christoph Plutzar,Â Franz Essl,Â Johannes WesselyÂ &Â Stefan...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: Pharmacogenetic interventions to improve outcomes in patients with multimorbidity or prescribed polypharmacy: a systematic review

In the original article, the legends to Figures 1, 2, 3 and 4 were incorrect. The original article has been corrected. School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Trinity College Dublin, Dublin, Ireland. Joseph O'Shea,Â Mark LedwidgeÂ &Â CristÃn Ryan. School of Medicine and Medical Science, University...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Bioinformatic and cell-based tools for pooled CRISPR knockout screening in mosquitos

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27129-3, published online 24 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 5, in which the A. coluzzii ortholog of PTP-ER AGAP007118 was incorrectly listed as AGAP028616. In addition, the sentence "Target genes included Anopheles orthologs of FKBP12 (AGAP012184), which encodes the cellular binding partner of the mTOR inhibitor rapamycin; EcR (AGAP028634) and usp (AGAP002095), which encode mediators of an antiproliferative transcriptional response to treatment with ecdysone; and PTP-ER(AGAP028616), which encodes a negative regulator of the mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) signaling cascade that can be suppressed by treatment with the MEK inhibitor trametinib (Fig. 5a; Supplementary Data 3)" was corrected to "Target genes included Anopheles orthologs of FKBP12 (AGAP012184), which encodes the cellular binding partner of the mTOR inhibitor rapamycin; EcR (AGAP028634) and usp (AGAP002095), which encode mediators of an antiproliferative transcriptional response to treatment with ecdysone; and PTP-ER(AGAP007118), which encodes a negative regulator of the mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) signaling cascade that can be suppressed by treatment with the MEK inhibitor trametinib (Fig. 5a; Supplementary Data 3)".
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Antibody cocktail eliminates ebolaviruses

Of the six known ebolaviruses, Ebola virus (EBOV), Sudan virus (SUDV) and Bundibugyo virus (BDBV) are responsible for the largest and deadliest outbreaks. However, vaccines and antibody therapies are currently only available to treat EBOV. Writing in Cell, Milligan, Davis, Yu et al. now report the identification of a cocktail of potent ebolavirus-neutralizing monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which completely protected non-human primates (NHPs) from both EBOV and SUDV disease.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

A method to generate human airway epithelial organoids

Laboratory studies of lung tissue usually require the removal of large amounts of human or animal tissue. Now scientists from the University of Freiburg's Faculty of Medicine have succeeded in collaboration with American researchers in generating tiny quantities of lung tissue, so-called organoids, from just a few body cells in the lab. The tissue forms a three-dimensional structure as it develops, complete with the tiny hairs on the surface typical of lung tissue. These organoids can play an important part in future research on lung diseases, drug development, or personalized medicine. The researchers published their method in the online version of the American Journal of Physiology.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Differences in cognitive functions between cytomegalovirus-infected and cytomegalovirus-free university students: a case control study

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-23637-3, published online 28 March 2018. The authors are retracting this article. After the publication of the article, J. Gottfried and H. Cigler brought to our attention that the results of the permutation tests for contaminated data in the explorative part of the study were incorrect. We checked the program used in the present study (and recommended by us to be used in future studies) to find out that it has illogically coded infected (0) and uninfected (1) individuals. Due to this error, our explanation of why the CMV-infected subjects have on average higher intelligence than the CMV-free subjects (due to contamination of the later subset with false-negative individuals with old infections and therefore very low levels of both anti-CMV antibodies and intelligence) was wrong. Therefore, the results of our permutation tests falsify, rather than support, the suggested model.
EDUCATION
Nature.com

Correction to: Predictive factors for vaccine failure to guide vaccination in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients

Correction to: Bone Marrow Transplant https://doi.org/10.1038/s41409-021-01437-0, published online 20 August 2021. In TableÂ 2 the outlining has been done incorrectly, as now the "univariate analysis" has been put above "p value", and "multivariate analysis" has been put above both the univariate and multivariate results. Table 2...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: Familial co-aggregation and shared heritability between depression, anxiety, obesity and substance use

The original version of this article unfortunately contained an error in an author name. The correct name is Catharina A. Hartman. The original article has been corrected. Department of Epidemiology, University of Groningen, University Medical Center Groningen, Groningen, Netherlands. Department of Psychiatry, University of Groningen, University Medical Center Groningen, Groningen,...
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

T-DXd improves PFS versus T-DM1

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Patients with advanced-stage HER2+ breast cancer with disease progression on first-line trastuzumab plus chemotherapy typically receive the antibody"“drug conjugate (ADC) trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1). Now, data from the phase III DESTINY-Breast03 study demonstrate the superiority of the novel ADC trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) over T-DM1 in this setting.
CANCER
Nature.com

CAR T cells show promise in the frontline for high-risk LBCL

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel) and multiple other anti-CD19 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell products are approved as third or later line treatments for large B cell lymphoma (LBCL), with the impressive efficacy in this setting leading to testing in earlier lines of treatment. Now, initial data from the phase II ZUMA-12 trial indicate that axi-cel has considerable activity in the frontline.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Organizing principles of the prefrontal cortex from a single-neuron projectome

An efficient tool for neurite tracing has been developed that reconstructed the complete axons of 6,357 individual projection neurons in the mouse prefrontal cortex (PFC). The resulting single-neuron projectome analysis revealed comprehensive PFC neuron subtypes, topographic organization of PFC axon projections, modular structure within the PFC and correspondence with single-cell transcriptomes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Phenotypes, mechanisms and therapeutics: insights from bipolar disorder GWAS findings

Genome-wide association studies (GWAS) have reported substantial genomic loci significantly associated with clinical risk of bipolar disorder (BD), and studies combining techniques of genetics, neuroscience, neuroimaging, and pharmacology are believed to help tackle clinical problems (e.g., identifying novel therapeutic targets). However, translating findings of psychiatric genetics into biological mechanisms underlying BD pathogenesis remains less successful. Biological impacts of majority of BD GWAS risk loci are obscure, and the involvement of many GWAS risk genes in this illness is yet to be investigated. It is thus necessary to review the progress of applying BD GWAS risk genes in the research and intervention of the disorder. A comprehensive literature search found that a number of such risk genes had been investigated in cellular or animal models, even before they were highlighted in BD GWAS. Intriguingly, manipulation of many BD risk genes (e.g., ANK3, CACNA1C, CACNA1B, HOMER1, KCNB1, MCHR1, NCAN, SHANK2 etc.) resulted in altered murine behaviors largely restoring BD clinical manifestations, including mania-like symptoms such as hyperactivity, anxiolytic-like behavior, as well as antidepressant-like behavior, and these abnormalities could be attenuated by mood stabilizers. In addition to recapitulating phenotypic characteristics of BD, some GWAS risk genes further provided clues for the neurobiology of this illness, such as aberrant activation and functional connectivity of brain areas in the limbic system, and modulated dendritic spine morphogenesis as well as synaptic plasticity and transmission. Therefore, BD GWAS risk genes are undoubtedly pivotal resources for modeling this illness, and might be translational therapeutic targets in the future clinical management of BD. We discuss both promising prospects and cautions in utilizing the bulk of useful resources generated by GWAS studies. Systematic integrations of findings from genetic and neuroscience studies are called for to promote our understanding and intervention of BD.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy