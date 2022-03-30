ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Equity and social justice at Maine’s public universities

By Dylan
machiasnews.com
 1 day ago

Over the last year, frequent communications from University of Maine System leaders Chancellor Malloy and UM/UMM...

www.machiasnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

NY Seeding Opportunity Initiative Promotes Social Equity in State's Cannabis Industry

In order to qualify for one of the coveted first retail licenses in New York's adult-use cannabis program, you'll have to have a conviction on cannabis-related charges or have an immediate family member who does. It's part of the latest effort by New York lawmakers to create a diverse and inclusive industry — but some advocates still have reservations. Amber Littlejohn, the executive director of the Minority Cannabis Business Association, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss. "We definitely applaud the state of new york, but ultimately the devil will be in the details as to whether or not this actually works out to create equity in the cannabis industry," she said.
INDIANA STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Natick Public Schools Advertises For Director of Social-Emotion Learning & Equity

NATICK – The Natick Public Schools is advertising for a Director of Social-Emotional Learning & Equity. “NPS desires that our students will develop a sense of belonging through participation in activities during the school day where they can engage with peers with similar interests, supervised and guided by adults, where they can develop social skills in a structured and nurturing environment as well as their own personal wellness routines for ensuring mental, social, physical and emotional health. So, too, NPS desires to eliminate systemic barriers that limit student, family, and staff equitable access to opportunity and cherish each student and staff member to such a degree that they thrive in their personal development,” noted the job posting on March 9.
NATICK, MA
Lawrence Post

Students are calling for a psychology professor to be fired after he was caught on video making racist and xenophobic comments against employees at a local business

Psychology professor was caught on video making racist and xenophobic comments against employees at a local business. Now, some students are calling for him to be fired. The president of the college and the dean of the faculty released a statement and said that the video shows a faculty member making offensive and racist comments at a local business. The college professor reportedly apologized to the employees involved and said he was committed to improve his actions and to educate himself further regarding the profound negative impact of discrimination.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Education
News 4 Buffalo

Former DeVry University students can apply for federal loan discharge

NEW YORK (WWTI) – New York Attorney General Letitia James sent letters to thousands of former students who attended DeVry University or DeVry/New York, Inc. to encourage them to apply for a federal loan discharge if they believe they were deceived by the university when they applied. State and federal investigations into DeVry found that […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yale Daily News

Books to prisons: The Law School Library’s new social justice program

After pausing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Yale Law School Library initiative that brings books to prisons is back. The program first launched in 2020 and returned with a delivery in late February to a facility less than one mile from Yale Law School that did not have a library. The initiative was spearheaded by Julian Aiken, assistant director for access and faculty services at the Law Library. More than 1,300 books have been donated so far to several prisons and correctional facilities, and Aiken hopes to continue its expansion. He spearheaded the project with inspiration from Dwayne Betts LAW ’16.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Itemlive.com

Shining a light on COVID-19’s student mental-health impact

Dawn Trainor, Saugus Public Schools’ executive director of pupil personnel services, did not mince words when she described COVID-19’s collateral damage to students. “The mental-health concerns are very real,” Trainor The post Shining a light on COVID-19’s student mental-health impact appeared first on Itemlive.
SAUGUS, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Universities#Social Justice#College

Comments / 0

Community Policy