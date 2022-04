President Joe Biden is marking International Transgender Day of Visibility by announcing a slew of new actions aimed at supporting trans people and protecting their rights. At a time when there are hundreds of anti-trans legislative actions and bills at various stages across the states, bills that seek to criminalize gender-affirming care for minors, schools that discuss LGBTQ+ figures or topics, and kick children out of sports, just to name a few, the Biden administration introduced measures that will help transgender Americans travel more easily and access some mental health services.

