Wednesday’s business headlines

It was the first week of March in 1861 and no one had to tell Secretary of the Treasury John A. Dix that his days in that office were numbered. Dix, a Democrat and New York politician who would later become a Union General and Republican, had been appointed by President James Buchanan in January to a post that was clearly temporary. Now Buchanan was headed for retirement at “Wheatlands,” his Lancaster County, Pennsylvania estate. With the inauguration of Abraham Lincoln on March 4th his time was almost over. But there was one piece of business Dix had to take care of. Three Treasury revenue officers, a captain and two lieutenants in New Orleans, had surrendered their ship to the state of Louisiana, aka the rebel government. Assuming they had joined the Confederacy, “it is hereby directed by order of the President of the United States that their names be stricken from the rolls of said service.”

