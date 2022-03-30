ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Choi awarded $1.6M NIH grant to develop protein biomarkers for delayed cerebral ischemia

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA three-year, $1.6 million grant to identify patients at risk for a serious secondary neurological complication that can arise after subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH) has been awarded to UTHealth Houston researcher H. Alex Choi, MD, by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Choi, associate professor and vice chair for neurocritical...

