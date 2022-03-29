Pierre Vimont and Daniela Schwarzer: Camden Conference "Europe Challenged: At Home and Abroad."

Over the last few weeks, China has watched as Russia, its close ally, becomes more isolated following the country's invasion of Ukraine. China denies the reports of U.S. officials that Russia asked it for military help, but the situation offers China a moment to weigh its own national interest and reconsider its relationship with Russia. It also gives the U.S. an opportunity to craft a firm but nuanced China policy that goes beyond bluster and escalating tensions to curb a close relationship between two authoritarian regimes that would be very dangerous for the U.S. and Europe.

