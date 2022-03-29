ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Pierre Vimont and Daniela Schwarzer: Camden Conference "Europe Challenged: At Home and Abroad."

mainepublic.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the 2022 Camden Conference the topic was "Europe Challenged: At Home and Abroad." The Camden Conference convenes annually to bring a...

www.mainepublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

The Western brands unable to leave Russia

The invasion of Ukraine has led many Western brands to shun Russia, but some still have outlets open in the country and say they are not able to shut them. Marks and Spencer, Burger King, and hotel groups Marriott and Accor are restricted by complex franchise deals preventing them from withdrawing.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pierre Vimont
Reuters

Russia's Putin gets Chinese backing to stay in G20

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to attend the next G20 summit in Indonesia later this year and received valuable backing from Beijing on Wednesday in a pushback to suggestions by some members that Russia could be barred from the group. The United States and its Western allies...
POLITICS
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home And Abroad#Camdenconference Org
NBC News

How the U.S. can take advantage of the Russia-Ukraine war to defang China

Over the last few weeks, China has watched as Russia, its close ally, becomes more isolated following the country's invasion of Ukraine. China denies the reports of U.S. officials that Russia asked it for military help, but the situation offers China a moment to weigh its own national interest and reconsider its relationship with Russia. It also gives the U.S. an opportunity to craft a firm but nuanced China policy that goes beyond bluster and escalating tensions to curb a close relationship between two authoritarian regimes that would be very dangerous for the U.S. and Europe.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
China
Daily Mail

Putin and his high command 'are already hunkering in secret bunkers' - after Kremlin spokesman said Russia would use nukes in face of 'existential threat'

New evidence has emerged Vladimir Putin and his highest ranking commanders are running the war in Ukraine from top secret nuclear bunkers. Movements of planes used by top Kremlin officials show Putin may be in a hideaway near Surgut, in western Siberia, it has been claimed. His defence minister Sergei...
POLITICS
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC News

White House: We will respond if Russia conducts cyber attacks on U.S. businesses

The Biden administration urged U.S. businesses to take added precautions amid intelligence that Russia could target American companies with cyberattacks, as the conflict in Ukraine continues. Anne Neuberger, the deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology, spoke about the administration’s outreach during a White House press briefing.March 21, 2022.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy