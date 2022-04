More than 15 award-winning companies will gather virtually on April 12. PHOENIX, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BestCompaniesAZ will host its 8th Annual Veteran Business Networking and Career Event in conjunction with Career Connectors. This event brings together Arizona's award-winning, military-friendly companies with veteran business professionals. All Veterans are invited: United States active duty, Reserve or Guard military members, separated military members, military retirees. Spouses/family members are invited to attend at no charge. Registration is required by visiting MilitaryAZ.org.

