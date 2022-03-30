ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Carson College of Business launches inaugural marketing symposium

By Sue McMurray,
Cover picture for the articleThe Carson College of Business at Washington State University will host its inaugural Marketing Symposium 9:45 a.m. – 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, in the CUB Jr. Ballroom on the Pullman campus. The event, sponsored by the Department of Marketing and International Business (MIB), is free and open...

