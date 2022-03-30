ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Leader in science, national security to speak at WSU April 6

By Adriana Aumen,
wsu.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe director of one of the nation’s top scientific laboratories will talk about national security challenges related to nuclear deterrence, bio-resilience, climate and energy in a free, public lecture on Wednesday, April 6, at Washington State University in Pullman. Kimberly Budil, director of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory,...

news.wsu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
thedailytexan.com

Undergraduate computer science teaching assistants express frustration with low wages

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared in the March 4, 2022 flipbook. With sunken eyes glued to her screen, Nikita Sharma spends her nights meticulously reading through endless lines of code. The computer science teaching assistant said she answers all her students’ concerns while evaluating their programs. “(Teaching...
EDUCATION
Fortune

The shocking salary packages getting hauled in by Harvard, Stanford, and Wharton MBAs

Of all the reasons to pursue an MBA, earning a salary increase remains top of mind for business school candidates, according to the Graduate Management Admission Council’s 2021 Prospective Students Survey. Many business school students—especially those who earn a degree from a top-ranked program—reap the benefits directly after graduation. In fact, some elite business school grads are earning pay packages of more than $300,000 right out of the gate.
EDUCATION
DELCO.Today

‘Iron-Sharpened Leader’ to Speak at Penn State Great Valley on March 24

Retired Army Maj. Gen. John L. Gronski will travel to Penn State Great Valley for a community discussion and book signing on Thursday, March 24 at 5 PM. Gronski is a leadership consultant and trainer, international speaker, executive coach, author, and graduate of the Master of Business Administration program at Penn State Great Valley. He served 40 years in the United States Army, both on active duty and in the Pennsylvania National Guard, and has commanded infantry units at every level, from a 140-soldier company to a 15,000-soldier division.
MILITARY
Cosmos

Science for First Nations food sovereignty

There’s a growing appetite for native plant foods in Australia, but only a small proportion of financial benefit from bringing traditional foods to market flows back to Traditional Owners. In this episode of Cosmos Briefing, we speak to Luke Williams about how his research in food toxicology and food safety is supporting First Nations food sovereignty.
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pullman, WA
State
California State
Local
Washington Government
Pullman, WA
Government
State
Washington State
Fortune

A quarter-million qualified women of color are currently missing from the tech space. Here’s one solution to the problem

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The tech industry is often considered an elite space for well-educated workers who command the highest paying jobs. One of the (many) problems with this narrative is that recruiters are often overlooking qualified candidates in a search for résumés that check all the boxes. As a result, otherwise qualified workers are missing out at the same time the tech industry is facing a labor shortage.
SOCIETY
TechCrunch

8 open source companies from YC Demo Day Winter ’22

What it says it does: Tuva cleans messy healthcare data to help the healthcare industry build scalable data products. Promises include: Tuva wants to become the open standard for healthcare data transformation and build the data network for multisite benchmarking and research. How it says it differs from rivals: Tuva...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
News 4 Buffalo

Former DeVry University students can apply for federal loan discharge

NEW YORK (WWTI) – New York Attorney General Letitia James sent letters to thousands of former students who attended DeVry University or DeVry/New York, Inc. to encourage them to apply for a federal loan discharge if they believe they were deceived by the university when they applied. State and federal investigations into DeVry found that […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsu#National Labs#Washington Dc#National Security#Isp#Llnl
Reuters

Scientists publish the first complete human genome

WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - Scientists on Thursday published the first complete human genome, filling in gaps remaining after previous efforts while offering new promise in the search for clues regarding disease-causing mutations and genetic variation among the world's 7.9 billion people. Researchers in 2003 unveiled what was then billed...
SCIENCE
US News and World Report

Business Schools That Trained Fortune 500 CEOs

These MBA programs have taught influential Fortune 500 executives about management and more. See the MBA programs of Fortune 500 CEOs. An MBA degree is a popular steppingstone to a lucrative job as a business executive. So it probably comes as no surprise that ambitious people often apply to a graduate business school with the hope that, if they are admitted to an MBA program, they can make progress faster in their career. If you're an MBA applicant looking for inspiration, you may find it in the stories of Fortune 500 CEOs with MBA degrees. Read on to discover the different business schools that enrolled some of the future Fortune 500 leaders, listed here in alphabetical order by surname.
EDUCATION
Itemlive.com

Shining a light on COVID-19’s student mental-health impact

Dawn Trainor, Saugus Public Schools’ executive director of pupil personnel services, did not mince words when she described COVID-19’s collateral damage to students. “The mental-health concerns are very real,” Trainor The post Shining a light on COVID-19’s student mental-health impact appeared first on Itemlive.
SAUGUS, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
ZDNet

Remote working: Don't want to sit in an office? You should get a job in tech

The number of new technology jobs that offer remote working has skyrocketed by more than three-quarters as employers broaden their search for tech talent. CompTIA's latest State of the Tech Workforce Report reveals that over one million tech jobs posted in 2021 offered a work from home (WFH) or hybrid work option – marking a 77% increase in remote-working tech jobs compared to 2019.
ECONOMY
ZDNet

Interest in post-grad computer science programs spiked during pandemic

Enrollment in post-grad computer science programs increased when the pandemic hit. Faced with career and personal upheaval, many people chose to pursue upskilling opportunities through higher education in this popular career field, which has a positive long-term outlook. But enrollment appears to be slowing as the pandemic enters its third...
COLLEGES
Nature.com

Community voices: the importance of diverse networks in academic mentoring

Mentor relationships are crucial to retention, success, and wellbeing of women and underrepresented minority scientists in academia. A network of diverse mentors may support achieving long-term career goals, advancement, and retention of both mentors and mentees, thus enhancing diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Diversified mentorship is essential to break systemic...
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Nano-enabled pesticides for sustainable agriculture and global food security

Achieving sustainable agricultural productivity and global food security are two of the biggest challenges of the new millennium. Addressing these challenges requires innovative technologies that can uplift global food production, while minimizing collateral environmental damage and preserving the resilience of agroecosystems against a rapidly changing climate. Nanomaterials with the ability to encapsulate and deliver pesticidal active ingredients (AIs) in a responsive (for example, controlled, targeted and synchronized) manner offer new opportunities to increase pesticidal efficacy and efficiency when compared with conventional pesticides. Here, we provide a comprehensive analysis of the key properties of nanopesticides in controlling agricultural pests for crop enhancement compared with their non-nanoscale analogues. Our analysis shows that when compared with non-nanoscale pesticides, the overall efficacy of nanopesticides against target organisms is 31.5% higher, including an 18.9% increased efficacy in field trials. Notably, the toxicity of nanopesticides toward non-target organisms is 43.1% lower, highlighting a decrease in collateral damage to the environment. The premature loss of AIs prior to reaching target organisms is reduced by 41.4%, paired with a 22.1% lower leaching potential of AIs in soils. Nanopesticides also render other benefits, including enhanced foliar adhesion, improved crop yield and quality, and a responsive nanoscale delivery platform of AIs to mitigate various pressing biotic and abiotic stresses (for example, heat, drought and salinity). Nonetheless, the uncertainties associated with the adverse effects of some nanopesticides are not well-understood, requiring further investigations. Overall, our findings show that nanopesticides are potentially more efficient, sustainable and resilient with lower adverse environmental impacts than their conventional analogues. These benefits, if harnessed appropriately, can promote higher crop yields and thus contribute towards sustainable agriculture and global food security.
AGRICULTURE
Defense One

Work Urgently, Lockheed’s New Space Chief Tells His Team

With the Pentagon demand for new satellites and spacecraft growing by the day, the new head of Lockheed Martin’s $12 billion space business said he wants his 21,000-person team to hustle. “We've got to establish a sense of urgency around all this,” said Robert Lightfoot, who in January was...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US News and World Report

6 Hot Jobs for Engineering Graduate Degrees

A graduate degree is not required for most engineering positions, but it is advantageous – especially for individuals interested in conducting research at a company or working as a college professor. Getting either a master's degree or doctorate in engineering can lead to higher salaries, specialized skill development and...
COMPUTER SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy