Touch of Italy Lewes Open Thursdays!

Welcome to Mallard Point! A unique enclave of homes adorned with mature trees and abound with nature. Access Red Mill Pond from the community launch & enjoy fishing, kayaking or jet skiing. You'll likely see cranes, geese, ducks, blue heron and fish jumping right out the water. Let the gorgeous exterior and impeccably landscaped yard draw you into this very special property. Once inside, you'll be greeted by a light filled, two story foyer. On the main level there is a spacious living room with cathedral ceilings, wood beams, a magnificent floor to ceiling stone fireplace (a must see) and atrium windows. The kitchen boasts upgraded wood cabinetry with plenty of storage, breakfast bar, eating nook and double French doors leading to the four season porch. There are two primary suites with ensuite baths located on the main level. The suite on the back of the home has double French doors leading to a very large deck. The dining room is off the kitchen which includes two windows overlooking this parklike setting. Coming in from the garage there is a mud room, separate laundry room and a half bath. Upstairs the second level includes two generous sized bedrooms, a full bath, bonus room with skylight and lots of storage in the attic area. Entertaining will be a pleasure in this back yard retreat. There are two decks and a grilling area equipped with gas. This lot is large enough to add a private pool.

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO