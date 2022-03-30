ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewes, DE

Touch of Italy Lewes Open Thursdays!

Cape Gazette
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBig news for our Lewes location! Open on Thursdays!...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 1

Cape Gazette

Above the Dunes opening mid-April in Rehoboth Beach

Looking to better incorporate the best ocean view in Rehoboth Beach, restaurateurs Mike Venanzi and Bob Frankis have remodeled the former Greene Turtle space on Wilmington Avenue and turned it into Above the Dunes. Venanzi said the Greene Turtle name served them well for the past 17 years, but the...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBRE

Pizza Hut’s new locations: How do pizza lovers feel?

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pizza Hut has started work on two new locations in Kingston and Pittston. Many residents want to know why a national chain would try to come back to an area with such a strong local pizza presence. Northeastern Pennsylvania is known for its pizza and locals have no problem letting you know […]
KINGSTON, PA
Cape Gazette

Grand opening set April 2-3 for Anchors Run in Lewes

Insight Homes welcomes the public to stop by from 12 to 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, April 2 and 3, for the grand opening of its Anchors Run community and tours of its brand-new floor plan The Peterman II. Anchors Run is a new 265-homesite community located in Lewes, within the Cape Henlopen School District. This community will have resort-style amenities, including a 4,000-square-foot clubhouse with pool and splash park and lawn care, and it’s only 7 miles to the beach.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes connections in sunny Florida

Although the world is a big place, it's amazing how easy it is to find a local connection when you travel, if you dig hard enough. On a recent trip to southwest Florida, my wife Kathy and I experienced two Florida-to-Lewes connections. Lewes resident Connie Miller and her husband John...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Home in Mallard Point - a community on Red Mill Pond

Welcome to Mallard Point! A unique enclave of homes adorned with mature trees and abound with nature. Access Red Mill Pond from the community launch & enjoy fishing, kayaking or jet skiing. You'll likely see cranes, geese, ducks, blue heron and fish jumping right out the water. Let the gorgeous exterior and impeccably landscaped yard draw you into this very special property. Once inside, you'll be greeted by a light filled, two story foyer. On the main level there is a spacious living room with cathedral ceilings, wood beams, a magnificent floor to ceiling stone fireplace (a must see) and atrium windows. The kitchen boasts upgraded wood cabinetry with plenty of storage, breakfast bar, eating nook and double French doors leading to the four season porch. There are two primary suites with ensuite baths located on the main level. The suite on the back of the home has double French doors leading to a very large deck. The dining room is off the kitchen which includes two windows overlooking this parklike setting. Coming in from the garage there is a mud room, separate laundry room and a half bath. Upstairs the second level includes two generous sized bedrooms, a full bath, bonus room with skylight and lots of storage in the attic area. Entertaining will be a pleasure in this back yard retreat. There are two decks and a grilling area equipped with gas. This lot is large enough to add a private pool.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Time in storage often melds wines into winners

Finally got around to a bottle of Roederer Estate L’Ermitage 2015 from Anderson Valley, Calif. that’s been languishing on my to-do review list since February. This is a tete de cuvee only made in exceptional years of 52% Chardonnay and 42% Pinot Noir, oak aged about 6 years, with 4% reserve wines added. Very pale golden with tiny prolific bead opened to yeasty, hazelnut roasted pecans and a hint of brioche. On the palate, quince, bright acidity and baked tart apple. It has a creamy mid-palate and clean acidity with a dry finish. At around $60, this is a very good buy.
DRINKS
Cape Gazette

Good news for Lewes fishermen

The Lewes City Council has decided to mark spaces in the parking lot at Roosevelt Inlet, but they will not install parking meters. This is very good news for fishermen and all others who use the lot to access the inlet and the beach. Not sure how many are city residents, but whoever they are, it is great that there are still some areas where you can go fishing or swimming without having to pay for the privilege.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

River and bay pilot honored for heroic effort

Every Delaware River and Bay pilot will tell you there is no such thing as a routine day. However, very few have ever faced a situation that pilot Mike Newsham of Milton had to deal with Jan. 19. As he was returning a pilot vessel in Delaware Bay to the...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Evelyn Leslie Tozier Sylvanus, devoted to family

Evelyn Leslie Tozier Sylvanus, 88, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Lewes. She was born in 1933, in Paterson, N.J., daughter of the late Daniel P. and Evelyn Filson Tozier, and spent her childhood in Ridgewood with her parents and sister. Leslie is a graduate of Ridgewood High...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Lois Margaret Corson, avid traveler

Lois Margaret Corson, 86, of Millsboro, passed away after a long illness Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. She was born May 16, 1935, in Staten Island, N.Y., daughter of the late Frank and Margaret Adelaide (Schaefer) Corson. Lois attended Curtis High School in Staten Island, prior...
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Hop to Hyatt Place beach for annual Dewey Egg Scoop

Hop on over to the bay beach at Hyatt Place Dewey Beach Saturday, April 16 for the annual Dewey Business Partnership Dewey Egg Scoop. The free event kicks off at 10:45 a.m. with egg hunts scheduled for groups of children in ascending ages, concluding with an egg hunt open for adults at $10 per person at 11:30 a.m., in which a 50/50 cash prize for the winning egg will be awarded.
LIFESTYLE
Cape Gazette

Helen E. Maull, loved her church

Helen E. Maull, 95, of Lewes, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Gull Creek Assisted Living in Berlin, Md. Helen was born March 1, 1927, in Lewes, daughter of the late Otis Elliott and the late Ethel (Massey) Elliott. She was a graduate of Lewes High School and shortly thereafter, began working for Lewes Trust which eventually became Sussex Trust, and retired from Wilmington Trust as an operations manager in Georgetown.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Priorities

Insightful, thought-provoking cartoons based upon happenings in Delaware's Cape Region. Check back twice a week, on Tuesday and Friday, to see the latest cartoon published in the Cape Gazette.
DELAWARE STATE

