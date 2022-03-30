ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

1162 Augustine Heights Drive

News Argus
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWyngate Village-Convenient location to hospitals, shopping and dining - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with loft on 2nd floor(has...

www.thenewsargus.com

Comments / 0

Related
Architectural Digest

Tyrese Gibson Gets $2.4 Million for Mediterranean-Style Woodland Hills Home

Ten years after purchasing his home in L.A.’s Woodland Hills, Fast and the Furious and Transformers actor and musician Tyrese Gibson has sold the space for $2.4 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. The price is a significant jump from the $1.385 million he paid for the five bedroom six bathroom property in 2011. The sale reportedly included a giant replica of Bumblebee, one of the robots from Transformers, so it seems safe to assume that the buyer is a fan of Gibson’s work.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winston-salem, NC
Business
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Real Estate
Architectural Digest

Jhené Aiko Lists Encino Mid-Century Home For $3.65 Million

It’s been less than a year since Jhené Aiko bought a modern home in the Los Angeles suburb of Encino, but it would appear she’s done with San Fernando Valley living. According to Dirt, the musician has listed the four bedroom, four and a half bathroom property with an asking price of $3.65 million. She paid $3.4 million for the dwelling late last summer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Daily South

A North Carolina Designer Turned This Once-Abandoned Property Into Her Family's Dream Home

Flip it, and rent it. That was the plan when interior designer Liz Carroll purchased a one-story ranch-style house that was built in 1950 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Although the once-abandoned property needed countless updates and repairs, its desirable location along the Cape Fear Country Club golf course made it a worthy investment. But once renovations began, the designer and her husband quickly realized the perfect tenant was none other than their own family of five. After all, with a street name like Azalea Drive, it was only fitting for this former North Carolina Azalea Festival 1997 Princess and 2015 President (she's the first person ever to hold both titles) to call the neighborhood home. "It was in the stars. Brightening up the dark and dated house was our first order of business," explains Carroll, who worked with builder James Halls of The Craftsmen Group to remove the wall between the kitchen and living room and flood the space with sunlight. She swathed nearly every interior wall in Benjamin Moore's Simply White (OC-117), chose wallpaper for a few strategic spots, and returned the dark-stained hardwood floors to their natural color. Despite the sophisticated level of design, she prioritized using easy-to-maintain materials and furnishings, keeping both kids and pets at the top of her mind. "Low maintenance was nonnegotiable," Carroll says.
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loft#Laundry Room#Housing List#Bedrooms Studio Bathrooms
MLive.com

Wayfair’s 72-hour Clearance Sale has deals on furniture, bedding, lighting and more

Wayfair is having a huge 72-hour Clearance Sale, and there are great deals to be had as we turn the corner into spring. This Clearance Sale offers steep savings on everything from furniture for your home and office, bedding sets, area rugs and bathroom fixtures. And don’t miss deals on lighting for inside and outside your home, small appliances, as well as outdoor furniture and more.
SHOPPING
homedit.com

Tub Shower Combo: Take Your Bathroom Design To The Next Level

A tub shower combo might be the design element your bathroom is missing. Should you have a tub in your bathroom or should it be a shower? With tub to shower remodel ideas, don’t worry if you have limited space. There are plenty of small bathroom tub and shower...
HOME & GARDEN
Bella White

Easy DIY Shower Backsplash Ideas for a Bathroom Remarkable Remodel

When you think of shower backsplash or shower wall tiles what comes to mind? Like most people, you probably think of the dull shower wall tiles found in most homes. Probably not something luxurious, right? But what if we told you that there was a new trend in shower tiles that was both stylish and unique? Well, the vinyl shower backsplash is changing all of that. This new trend combines modern design and affordability so anyone can afford the luxury.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
homedit.com

How To Create Dreamy Room And Bed with Curtains

The bedroom is, without any doubt, the ideal place for curtains. It’s why there are so many variations to choose from in terms of design. Canopy beds make great use of these elements in their own distinctive way but a bed with curtains can also be added separately to create a comfortable ambiance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Family Handyman

7 Types of Ceiling Lights To Upgrade Your Home

Upgrade your ceiling lights and see what an impact it has on the overall look and feel of your home. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INTERIOR DESIGN
WWLP 22News

Hottest spring home decorating design trends

(Mass Appeal) – Many people use the springtime season to update the look of their homes and living spaces. Jared Mallet, Design Consultant for Summerlin Floors, is here now to share some of the latest trends.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

10 West Elm Beds We Love for a Chic Mid-Century Sleep Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. For decades now, the mid-century modern design movement has been a force to be reckoned with. Classified by clean lines, simple designs, and a lack of formality, the style is beloved for its elevated yet laid-back aesthetic. And whether it’s through investing in true-blue mid-century pieces straight out of the 1950s or shopping modern retailers for their updated takes on the classic style, it seems everyone is itching to incorporate a little MCM flair into their homes these days. One of our favorite places to shop modern iterations of the style is — you guessed it — West Elm. Now, it’s no secret that we’re fans of everything from the brand’s chic sofas to its darling dining chairs, but another category where West Elm really shines is bedroom furniture, specifically beds. That’s why we pulled together a list of 10 of the best West Elm beds you can shop now to bring some of that beloved MCM charm to your space today.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy