Rehoboth Beach, DE

Lecture series to feature lifelong Rehoboth resident Kitty Cole April 14

Cape Gazette
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rehoboth Beach History Lecture Series will continue its schedule of monthly gatherings with a showing of “Kitty Cole, Memories of Rehoboth 1920s thru 1960s” at 7:15 p.m., Thursday, April 14, in the Kent/Sussex Room at the Boardwalk Plaza Hotel in Rehoboth Beach. Cole, born in 1923,...

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Art League beginner acrylic painting starts April 6

Rehoboth Art League will offer a beginner acrylic painting class with local artist Jan Crooker from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, from April 6 to April 27. Acrylics are easy to learn and easy to clean up. The class will specifically focus on teaching the fundamentals of painting. Stroke,...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Bidens seek variance to build wall at North Shores home

In a world where almost everything is regulated, even President Joe Biden isn’t immune to government bureaucracy. Months ago, the Cape Gazette reported the Department of Homeland Security, with the Secret Service as the subagency, awarded a $455,000 contract to Rehoboth’s Turnstone Builders for “purchase and installation of security fencing at 32 Farview, Rehoboth Delaware.” That’s the address of Biden’s home in North Shores, about a mile north Rehoboth Beach. He purchased the property in 2017.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth commissioners deny rezoning of 330 Rehoboth Ave.

More delays on rezoning request for 330 Rehoboth Ave. Citing a negative impact on the surrounding residential neighborhood and also being in conflict with the Rehoboth Beach’s comprehensive development plan, city commissioners voted March 18 against a request to rezone the residential portion of 330 Rehoboth Ave. The 5-2...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Coastal Craftsman. 3 Blocks To The Beach! Silver Lake Manor. Call For More Information: (302) 236-7648.

Stunning Rehoboth Coastal Refuge in Silver Lake Manor! Prime location-east of Rt. 1 and only 3 blocks to the ocean, Silver Lake & the boardwalk. The expertly sited craftsman-style home sits on an oversized lot with an abundance of private entertaining areas for friends & family. This prime location provides easy access to the Rehoboth beaches, downtown Rehoboth, Gordon s Pond State Park, shops & restaurants. Hardwood flooring, well-appointed gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, gas fireplace and huge 2nd floor screened porched all add to the seamless flow and charm of the home. The screened porch, overlooking the landscaped yard & pond, is a bonus for entertaining and is an extension of the main living area and provides an ideal blend of spaces for entertaining family and friends. The completely renovated inverted floorplan offers 2 bedrooms and one full bath on the 1st level and a full bath and extensive entertaining and dining areas on the 2nd level. Make this your Ultimate Beach Retreat!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Margaret Elizabeth Hudson, nurturer at heart

Margaret “Peggy” Elizabeth Hudson, 91 of Lewes, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Delaware Hospice Center, Milford. She was born June 26, 1930, in Lewes, daughter of the late William and Eva Thompson. Peggy was born and raised in town on Market Street and worked at Beebe...
LEWES, DE

