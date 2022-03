A Texas oil well operator has been indicted over the deaths of an employee and his wife, who inhaled a poisonous gas at a company facility.Jacob and Natalee Dean died in 2019 after breathing in hydrogen sulfide – a lethal chemical also known as “swamp gas” – at a pump house run by Aghorn Operating Inc. On Tuesday, the US Department of Justice announced that it was charging Aghorn and its vice president, Trent Day, with violating the Clean Air Act and then obstructing an investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).“Our nation’s environmental laws are designed to...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 20 DAYS AGO