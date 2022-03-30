ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On The Hush Comedy Club

skiddle.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article8:00pm til 10:15pm (last entry 8:00pm) One of the best mid-week comedy events in Manchester, come and see the best comics in the North. This event occurred...

www.skiddle.com

Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
MUSIC
CBS New York

Comedy club pioneer Caroline Hirsch helps women take centerstage

NEW YORK -- As we continue to celebrate and honor women this month, Monday we do it for laughs with a comedy club pioneer.CBS2's Kristine Johnson introduces us to Caroline Hirsch, the woman with her name in lights, who's given voice to some of the biggest names in the business."We called comedy the rock and roll of the 80s when I opened, because that's what it was. It was just catching on like that. It was so cool," said Hirsch, founder and owner of Carolines on Broadway.Forty years ago, Hirsch captured that cool when she opened her namesake club."Jerry Seinfeld...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Distractify

'Doubling Down With the Derricos' Star Karen Derrico Suffered Her Seventh Miscarriage

Doubling Down with the Derricos fans received a sad update in Season 3, Episode 6. After finding out Deon and Karen Derrico were expecting their 15th child in the premiere, Karen miscarried seven weeks into her pregnancy. The couple already have 14 children — including four sets of multiples — but this most recent loss was actually Karen's seventh miscarriage. Keep reading to learn more.
TV & VIDEOS
NPR

Entries We Love: Kimiko, 'Hush and a Warning Sign'

Hometown: San Diego, Calif. This is Kimiko's first time entering the Tiny Desk Contest, but you'd never know it. Her demeanor is steady and effortlessly commanding, like her voice, and on "Hush and a Warning Sign," her pleading, siren-like vocals take us deep into her eerily beautiful thoughts. The lyrics feel like riddles, as if Kimiko was the only person meant to understand them – an intimate peek into her vulnerable mind. "But nothing ever really matters when you pretend you're something that you're not / And nothing really matters when you're hung up again on your own thoughts," she sings softly. Kimiko's performance proves you don't need to know the meaning of a song, you just need to feel it, and her entry conjures a full range of feelings: longing, frustration, sadness, passion.
SAN DIEGO, CA
BBC

Festival campervan fundraiser for paralysed man

An "inspirational" man left paralysed when he had a spinal stroke aged 14 said it would be a "dream come true" to be able to go to music festivals again. Joseph Lockington, 25, from Solihull, had the stroke in 2012, leaving him reliant on a ventilator to breathe. Friends are...
ADVOCACY

