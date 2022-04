The Fire Mountain Disc Golf Sanctuary in Cherokee is now open for play. Built by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, the 18-hole championship-caliber course winds through a 20-acre parcel that abuts the Great Smoky Mountains National Park just past Cherokee Central Schools on Big Cove Road. A small parking lot sits just across from the entrance, with additional capacity being added soon. In the meantime, disc golfers are asked to refrain from parking across the bridge in the stickball area should the existing parking lot fill up.

CHEROKEE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO