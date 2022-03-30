ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Handyman Connection Hires New Director Of Operations

By Handyman Connection
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleExperienced Franchise Business Coach Paul Collum Joins Home Repair Company. March 30, 2022 // Franchising.com // BLUE ASH, Ohio - Handyman Connection, a home repair company in operation for more than 30 years, announced today that Paul Collum has been named Director of Operations. In his new role, he is putting...

