Westfield High School coach Shane Sumpter has always known what a special talent he has had in Braden Smith. “In my opinion, in the sectional he showed he was the best player in Indiana,” Sumpter said. “It’s the toughest sectional in the state, and we had to do to go through Fishers, Hamilton Southeastern and Carmel. We played Carmel three years in a row in the sectional final and finally got over the hump. To do what Braden did, and all on a broken foot, was simply amazing.”

WESTFIELD, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO