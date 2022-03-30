ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

French energy regulator does not expect gas supply problems

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A25cK_0eu6mGL800

PARIS, March 30 (Reuters) - France should not have any problems with energy supplies, the head of the country's CRE regulatory body said on Wednesday, adding that requests for users to be careful were normal.

Earlier, Germany declared an "early warning" of a possible gas supply emergency which was designed to prepare for the risk of disruption or stoppage of flows from Russia. read more

"Everything will be fine, the gas storage facilities are well filled, we'll make it through the winter," CRE head Jean-François Carenco told France's BFM TV.

Germany's announcement is the clearest sign yet that the European Union is preparing for supply disruptions after imposing sanction on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The move comes as Moscow plans to introduce a new mechanism to switch payment for its gas to roubles and the European Commission has said it will work closely with EU countries to prepare for possible supply issues. read more

Laurence Poirier-Dietz, head of France's leading natural gas distribution operator GRDF, told Les Echos newspaper that the country was bracing for possible Russian-linked supply disruption next winter.

"In case there is a total or partial suspension of Russian gas imports, which would be unprecedented, GRDF is ready to take exceptional measures to reduce consumption (...), " she was quoted as saying.

GRDF distributes natural gas to more than 11 million customers every day for heating, cooking, mobility and industrial processes.

Among those customers, only large industrial clients or shopping malls would be asked, if needed, to reduce their demand, Poirier-Dietz said. Individual customers, public services and the military would be exempted from such a move.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told Europe 1 radio that France was preparing for "all possible scenarios", including Russia halting gas exports to Europe.

"We must work on emergency solutions in case this decision is taken, even if this is not the central scenario," he said.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Mark Potter and Alexander Smith

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Think gas prices are high now? Just wait

Your sticker shock at the gas pump could soon get a lot more, well, shocking. The International Energy Agency is warning that economic sanctions on Russia could result in the country’s oil output dropping by 3 million barrels a day, perhaps as soon as next month. The Paris-based agency said this raises the prospect of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fortune

Biden’s ban on Russian imports means $150 per barrel of oil, a $5 gallon of gas or higher, and a 1 in 3 recession risk: Moody’s

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could mean oil prices as high as $150 per barrel and a one in three risk of recession in the U.S., Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi said on Tuesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#French#Bfm Tv#The European Union#The European Commission#Grdf#Les Echos#Russian
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Fortune

Game-changing drones used in Ukraine are straining the relationship between Russia’s Putin and Turkey’s Erdogan. Here’s why

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The laser-guided, bomb-carrying drones that have served as an ace up the sleeve of Ukrainian soldiers are manufactured by a company with ties to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan—and they're straining the relationship between Turkey and Russia.
MILITARY
WVNews

What happens in Russia if Putin can’t win in Ukraine?

The world has been transfixed by Ukraine’s fight for survival. As the war drags on, we’d better start considering what will become of Russia, as well. President Vladimir Putin’s nation has now been subjected to an isolation more sudden and total than that experienced by any major power in recent history. What that leads to may not be pretty.
POLITICS
Daily Cardinal

Electric cars are a lie

A study published in September of 2021 states people below the age of 40 will see natural disasters of unprecedented intensity and frequency. If you aren’t scared, you should be. Look around at life in the US and understand this is not normal, not sustainable, and needs to change if we want to minimize destruction and suffering in the present — let alone the future.
MADISON, WI
Reuters

Reuters

383K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy