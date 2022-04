Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. CNBX has changed its corporate name to "CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc." The company's new brand identity reflects the significant transformation that has already taken place across the company's platform, as well as the team's forward-looking approach to molecule-based drug development for the treatment of colorectal cancer, and in preparation of its Phase I/II (a) clinical validation study for its proprietary RCC-33 drug candidate.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 3 DAYS AGO