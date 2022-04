A new exhibition is opening at The Utah Museum of Fine Arts and Ashley Farmer, UMFA’s co-director of learning and engagement, is here to share more about the exhibition. The idea is to Transcend through Time and Space. They will be featuring work and writing by artists David Rios Ferreira and Denae Shanidiin. The artists use images from pop culture and history to create a feeling of going back in time to reconnect with those that are missed. It takes a looks at community art-making, imagined time travel, and spirituality as a vehicle for thinking about love, loss, and memory.

UTAH STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO