TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Wednesday notes

 1 day ago

Cloudy and cooler, some rain, high in the 50s. Metro is on its regular weekday schedule. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of reroutes/cancellations. Water Taxi‘s on its regular schedule. Shuttle service is now back to...

Travel + Leisure

Amtrak's Latest Sale Offers 2 Private Room Tickets for the Price of 1

Amtrak wants to help people escape for spring with a free companion ticket in private rooms starting Tuesday, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale, which is valid through March 21, allows passengers who book a private roomette to bring a guest for no extra charge with fares starting at $193. The sale is valid on travel between March 16 and May 22.
WTGS

Severe weather, isolated flash flooding possible Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A powerful storm system will usher in the threat of strong to severe storms on Wednesday. The entire viewing area is under a Slight Risk of severe storms. That is two out of five on the severe weather threat scale. The main concerns are damaging...
Washington Traffic
WTNH

Free bus rides available starting April 1 as part of gas tax holiday

(WTNH) – If gas prices have you down, the state is now offering up free bus rides. Starting April 1, you can now go anywhere the bus travels to without having to pay a dime. It’s all part of the new gas tax holiday law. Transportation leaders are hoping it does a couple of things […]
KSNT

Beautiful weather for Tuesday before a windy and warm Wednesday

Today is shaping up to be a beautiful day! We’ll have calm winds, sunshine, and highs in the lower 60s!. Tonight, expect mild temperatures in the middle 40s for lows as our winds pick up out of the south. We’ll stay mainly clear through the night and most of...
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rainy skies for Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Showers and storms will be likely after midnight through the early morning hours of Wednesday. According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, lows Tuesday night will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Shower chances continue for Wednesday. A few isolated storms will be possible. Highs will be milder in the low 60s. Scattered rain for Thursday and colder, with highs in the mid 40s. A shower or snow flurry is possible for Friday with highs in the low 50s in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts now through Friday night could exceed an inch in some spots. Partly cloudy and chilly this weekend with highs in the low 40s. TONIGHT: Showers likely overnight with isolated thunderstorms. Breezy and mild. Low 52°WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of rain. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible. High 63°THURSDAY: Scattered showers and cooler. High 46°
WTAJ

PSU Transportation announces free E-Bike rental changes

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State Transportation Services announced new changes to its Spin E-Bike rentals. Rentals will be available to all riders with no unlock or rental fees for a period of time from the evening into the early morning. The free ride hours will end for the spring semester on Sunday, May […]
CBS Minnesota

Re-Freeze Leads To Pileup Involving More Than A Dozen Vehicles On I-94 In Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (WCCO) — It doesn’t take much to create dangerous driving conditions. Wet weather and cooler temperatures can cause chaos. Add in rush hour traffic, and you get what happened Thursday morning on Interstate 94 in Maplewood. MnDOT traffic cameras captured more than a dozen vehicles spinning and crashing into guard rails and each other. The reason? A re-freeze on metro roads. “Anytime we have temps around 32 degrees and a little precipitation or moisture, those bridge decks will freeze up right away and cause for some slippery conditions,” said Sgt. Troy Christianson with the Minnesota State Patrol. (credit: MnDOT) Losing control on...
