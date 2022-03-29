State Chamber survey: Georgians concerned about right to work

Georgia Chamber President/CEO Chris Clark File Photo: Carlton Fletcher

ATLANTA — A new survey released by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce shows that likely Georgia voters are very concerned about the Protecting Right to Organize (PRO) Act and the negative and unintended impacts the legislation would have on Georgia workers, small business and inflation.

A significant majority of Georgia voters (75%) are most concerned that the PRO Act would upend Georgia’s well-established right to work and would harm workers by forcing them to pay up to $1,000 every year during times of high inflation.

Key findings:

♦ Nearly two-thirds (64%) of likely Georgia voters, including 63% of Democratic voters, support Georgia’s right-to-work law;

♦ Nearly two-thirds (65%) of likely Georgia voters, including 63% of Democratic voters, are concerned the PRO Act would eliminate state Right-to-Work laws;

♦ 72% of likely Georgia voters are concerned that the PRO Act eliminates secret ballot unionization elections and forces employers to turn over their employees’ personal data;

♦ 65% of likely Georgia voters are also concerned that the PRO Act would hurt supply chain operations leading to higher inflation and prices on groceries, household goods, housing and other consumer items;

♦ 62% of likely Georgia voters are concerned, including 60% of Democrats, that the PRO Act will reclassify independent contractors like Uber drivers, freelance writers and other entrepreneurs as employees, eliminating thousands of these flexible jobs.

♦ More than half (52%) of likely Georgia voters are less likely to vote for a member of Congress who supports the PRO Act compared to only 13% who said they would be much more likely to vote for members of Congress who support it.

“Job creators in Georgia have been emphatic that their top priority is securing talent and work force,” Georgia Chamber President & CEO Chris Clark said in a news release. “At the same time, this poll illustrates that inflation is the No. 1 issue concerning Georgia families and workers.

“Georgia voters are clearly opposed to Washington overreach that could further increase costs for Georgia families and undermine Georgia’s long-term economic prosperity. Voters want the federal government and their representatives to focus on legislation that strengthens and supports our nation’s economy, addresses the work force shortage, and lowers inflation.”

The statewide survey of 1,000 likely Georgia voters was conducted by Locust Street Group, a bipartisan polling firm, from Feb. 23-March 1, 2022, with a margin of error of +/- 3%.