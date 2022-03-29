ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Chamber survey: Georgians concerned about right to work

By From staff reports
 2 days ago
Georgia Chamber President/CEO Chris Clark File Photo: Carlton Fletcher

ATLANTA — A new survey released by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce shows that likely Georgia voters are very concerned about the Protecting Right to Organize (PRO) Act and the negative and unintended impacts the legislation would have on Georgia workers, small business and inflation.

A significant majority of Georgia voters (75%) are most concerned that the PRO Act would upend Georgia’s well-established right to work and would harm workers by forcing them to pay up to $1,000 every year during times of high inflation.

Key findings:

♦ Nearly two-thirds (64%) of likely Georgia voters, including 63% of Democratic voters, support Georgia’s right-to-work law;

♦ Nearly two-thirds (65%) of likely Georgia voters, including 63% of Democratic voters, are concerned the PRO Act would eliminate state Right-to-Work laws;

♦ 72% of likely Georgia voters are concerned that the PRO Act eliminates secret ballot unionization elections and forces employers to turn over their employees’ personal data;

♦ 65% of likely Georgia voters are also concerned that the PRO Act would hurt supply chain operations leading to higher inflation and prices on groceries, household goods, housing and other consumer items;

♦ 62% of likely Georgia voters are concerned, including 60% of Democrats, that the PRO Act will reclassify independent contractors like Uber drivers, freelance writers and other entrepreneurs as employees, eliminating thousands of these flexible jobs.

♦ More than half (52%) of likely Georgia voters are less likely to vote for a member of Congress who supports the PRO Act compared to only 13% who said they would be much more likely to vote for members of Congress who support it.

“Job creators in Georgia have been emphatic that their top priority is securing talent and work force,” Georgia Chamber President & CEO Chris Clark said in a news release. “At the same time, this poll illustrates that inflation is the No. 1 issue concerning Georgia families and workers.

“Georgia voters are clearly opposed to Washington overreach that could further increase costs for Georgia families and undermine Georgia’s long-term economic prosperity. Voters want the federal government and their representatives to focus on legislation that strengthens and supports our nation’s economy, addresses the work force shortage, and lowers inflation.”

The statewide survey of 1,000 likely Georgia voters was conducted by Locust Street Group, a bipartisan polling firm, from Feb. 23-March 1, 2022, with a margin of error of +/- 3%.

The Week

Arizona joins Mississippi, Florida in passing 15-week abortion ban

The Arizona House on Thursday voted to outlaw abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, bringing it in line with a growing number of Republican-led states passing "aggressive" anti-abortion measures, The Associated Press reports. The state Senate had already passed the bill, which closely resembles the Mississippi law currently being considered...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MSNBC

Texas’ new voting laws are working as intended (unfortunately)

Texas’ new voting system was put to the test during recent statewide primaries, and it’s tough to be satisfied with the results. An analysis by The Associated Press found that the Lone Star State, thanks to Republican-imposed restrictions, threw out mail-in votes “at an abnormally high rate.”
TEXAS STATE
WJBF

Senator Ossoff pressing for federal law enforcement officials to implement COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act on anniversary of fatal attack on Asian-owned businesses in Georgia

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJBF) — It has been a year since the fatal attack on three Asian-owned small businesses in Georgia killing 8 people with 6 of them being Asian-American women. U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff is pressing for federal law enforcement officials to implement the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act. According to the release, Senator Ossoff pressed […]
GEORGIA STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

Unanimous state House passes bill to compensate wrongfully convicted Georgians

ATLANTA – The state House of Representatives has passed legislation to replace the current system for compensating wrongfully convicted Georgians who spent years in prison with a new process supporters say is clearer and more consistent. Under House Bill 1354, which passed unanimously early Tuesday evening, those who have...
ATLANTA, GA
