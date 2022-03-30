ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Population pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analysis of rivaroxaban in Chinese patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation

By Xiao-qin Liu
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRivaroxaban, a direct factor Xa inhibitor, is widely used for stroke prevention in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation (NVAF). The aim of this study was to conduct a population pharmacokinetic-pharmacodynamic (PK-PD) analysis of rivaroxaban in Chinese patients with NVAF to assess ethnic differences and provide model-based precision dosing. A total of...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Author Correction: Next generation of anti-PD-L1 Atezolizumab with enhanced anti-tumor efficacy in vivo

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85329-9, published online 11 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the discussion of Atezolizumab aggregation, and anti-drug antibody development. In the Abstract section,. "However, aglycosylated Atezolizumab is very unstable and easy to form aggregation, which causes quick development of anti-drug antibody...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The effect of heart rate on blood pressure measurement in patients with atrial fibrillation: a cross-sectional study

This study explored the effect of heart rate (HR) on the stability and accuracy of blood pressure (BP) measurement and the optimal HR range for the most accurate blood pressure measurement in atrial fibrillation (AF) patients. A total of 583 patients (383 and 200 with AF and sinus rhythm (SR), respectively) were included in this study. The noninvasive blood pressure (NIBP), invasive blood pressure (IBP), and HR were repeatedly measured ten times at 30-second intervals for every patient. Both the AF and SR groups were then subdivided into five groups depending on the HR (i.e., < 60, 60"“80, 80"“100, 100"“120, and â‰¥120"‰bpm). The difference between the IBP and NIBP (i.e., â–³SBP) and the coefficient of variation (CV) were calculated, and the stability and accuracy of NIBP measurements were analyzed. CV and â–³SBP were significantly higher in the AF group. In the AF group, the CV of NIBP was highest when the HR was â‰¥ 100"‰bpm; and â–³SBP was significantly lower in the HR groups with 60"“80 and 80"“100"‰bpm (< 60"‰bpm, â–³SBP 11.62"‰Â±"‰2.64"‰mmHg; 60"“80"‰bpm, â–³SBP 7.10"‰Â±"‰1.92"‰mmHg; 80"“100"‰bpm, â–³SBP 7.10"‰Â±"‰2.95"‰mmHg; 100"“120"‰bpm, â–³SBP 10.52"‰Â±"‰2.72"‰mmHg; â‰¥120"‰bpm, â–³SBP 14.15"‰Â±"‰3.61"‰mmHg, P"‰<"‰0.05). The stability and accuracy of the NIBP in the SR groups were not affected by the HR. In AF patients, the NIBP stability was low when the HR was high, and the NIBP was often underestimated when the HR was high or low. Sixty to 100"‰bpm is the best HR range for measuring blood pressure in AF patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Pan-KRAS inhibitors suppress proliferation through feedback regulation in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is currently one of the most lethal cancers worldwide. Several basic studies have confirmed that Kirsten rat sarcoma virus (KRAS) is a key driver gene for the occurrence of PDAC, and KRAS mutations have also been found in most patients in clinical studies. In this study, two pan-KRAS inhibitors, BI-2852 and BAY-293, were chosen as chemical probes to investigate their antitumor potency in PDAC. Their inhibitory effects on KRAS activation were validated in vitro and their antiproliferative potency in PDAC cell lines were profiled, with half-maximal inhibitory concentration (IC50) values of approximately 1"‰Î¼M, demonstrating the therapeutic potential of pan-KRAS inhibitors in the treatment of PDAC. However, feedback regulation in the KRAS pathway weakened inhibitor activity, which was observed by a 50 times difference in BAY-293 from in vitro activity. Furthermore, pan-KRAS inhibitors effectively inhibited cell proliferation in 3D organoids cultured from PDAC patient samples; however, there were some variations between individuals. These results provide a sufficient theoretical foundation for KRAS as a clinical therapeutic target and for the application of pan-KRAS inhibitors in the treatment of PDAC, with important scientific significance in translational medicine.
CANCER
Nature.com

Disease progression patterns and molecular resistance mechanisms to crizotinib of lung adenocarcinoma harboring ROS1 rearrangements

This retrospective study investigated the association between the pattern of disease progression and molecular mechanism of acquired resistance in a large cohort of 49 patients with ROS1-rearranged advanced non-small-cell lung cancer treated with first-line crizotinib. We found that treatment-emergent ROS1 point mutations were the major molecular mechanism of crizotinib resistance, particularly for patients who developed extracranial-only disease progression. Our findings highlight the importance of rebiopsy and gene testing for subsequent-line therapeutic management.
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morrissey
Nature.com

Bone marrow mesenchymal stem cell-derived exosomal microRNA-381-3p alleviates vascular calcification in chronic kidney disease by targeting NFAT5

Vascular calcification (VC) is a significant complication of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and cellular apoptosis is one of the intricate mechanisms of VC. Bone marrow mesenchymal stem cell-derived exosome (BMSC-Exo) alleviates VC, but the mechanism remains unclear. We investigated the mechanism of BMSC-Exo using high phosphate stimulated Human aortic smooth muscle cells (HA-VSMCs) and 5/6 subtotal nephrectomy (SNx) rat models. We demonstrated that the effect of BMSC-Exo on the inhibition of cellular apoptosis and calcification partially depended on exosomal microRNA-381-3p (miR-381-3p) both in vivo and in vitro, and confirmed that miR-381-3p could inhibit Nuclear Factor of Activated T cells 5 (NFAT5) expression by directly binding to its 3"² untranslated region. Additionally, we found that severe calcification of arteries in dialysis patients was associated with decreased miR-381-3p and increased NFAT5 expression levels. Collectively, our findings proved that BMSC-Exo plays anti-calcification and anti-apoptosis roles in CKD by delivering enclosed miR-381-3p, which directly targets NFAT5 mRNA, and leads to a better understanding of the mechanism of CKD-VC.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Metabolomic study links inhaled cortical steroid treatment for asthma to adrenal suppression

Inhaled cortical steroids (ICS) can help patients manage asthma symptoms, and recent updates to asthma treatment guidelines have expanded recommended, low-dose treatment. But concerns persist that ICS may reduce production of the steroid hormone cortisol in the body leading to adrenal suppression. While initial adrenal suppression symptoms are subtle, continued progression can lead to fatigue, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting and psychiatric symptoms.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Motley Fool

Moderna Could Have a Big Problem on Its Hands

Moderna's flu vaccine candidate mRNA-1010 caused roughly twice as many side effects as a currently available flu vaccine. This might not bode well for Moderna's efforts to achieve success with a combo COVID-19/flu vaccine. It's way too soon to predict failure for Moderna because of the mRNA-1010 issues, though. You’re...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pharmacokinetics#Pharmacodynamics#Atrial Fibrillation#Chinese#Nvaf#Nonmem#Monte Carlo#Caucasian
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover intake of FDA-approved drug modulates disease progression in Alzheimer's disease model

Indiana University School of Medicine researchers have found that niacin limits Alzheimer's disease progression when used in models in the lab, a discovery that could potentially pave the way toward therapeutic approaches to the disease. The study, recently published in Science Translational Medicine, investigates how niacin modulates microglia response to...
SCIENCE
biospace.com

Countdown's on as FDA Accepts BLA for Provention Bio's Diabetes Delay Drug

Provention Bio announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted its biologics license application (BLA) resubmission for teplizumab, a drug intended to delay clinical Type I Diabetes (T1D) in at-risk individuals. The FDA has assigned a user fee goal date of Aug. 17, 2022, at which time the agency will decide if the therapeutic meets standards for approval.
INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

How bone marrow contributes to the development of atherosclerosis

The activation of the bone marrow appears to play a key role in the origin and development of atherosclerosis, the pathological process underlying cardiovascular conditions such as myocardial infarction and stroke. A study carried out by scientists at the Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares (CNIC) and led by cardiologists Valentín Fuster and Borja Ibáñez suggests that the bone marrow is activated in response to known cardiovascular risk factors. In the study, published in the European Heart Journal, the researchers show that these risk factors lead to an increase in the number of circulating inflammatory cells, which go on to trigger the initiation and subsequent progression of atherosclerotic disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Low serum levels of zinc and 25-hydroxyvitmain D as potential risk factors for COVID-19 susceptibility: a pilot case-control study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. This study aimed to evaluate serum 25-hydroxyvitmain D and zinc levels in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients in comparison to healthy subjects. Methods. This was a single-center case-control study performed from March 20, 2020, to January 20, 2021, in Tehran, Iran. All...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
Nature.com

Chronic stress disrupts the homeostasis and progeny progression of oligodendroglial lineage cells, associating immune oligodendrocytes with prefrontal cortex hypomyelination

Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a chronic debilitating illness affecting yearly 300 million people worldwide. Oligodendrocyte-lineage cells have emerged as important neuromodulators in synaptic plasticity and crucial components of MDD pathophysiology. Using the repeated social defeat (RSDS) mouse model, we demonstrate that chronic psychosocial stress induces long-lasting losses and transient proliferation of oligodendrocyte-precursor cells (OPCs), aberrant differentiation into oligodendrocytes, and severe hypomyelination in the prefrontal cortex. Exposure to chronic stress results in OPC morphological impairments, excessive oxidative stress, and oligodendroglial apoptosis, implicating integrative-stress responses in depression. Analysis of single-nucleus transcriptomic data from MDD patients revealed oligodendroglial-lineage dysregulation and the presence of immune-oligodendrocytes (Im-OL), a novel population of cells with immune properties and myelination deficits. Im-OL were also identified in mice after RSDS, where oligodendrocyte-lineage cells expressed immune-related markers. Our findings demonstrate cellular and molecular changes in the oligodendroglial lineage in response to chronic stress and associate hypomyelination with Im-OL emergence during depression.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Spinal cord ischaemia following the gluteal injection of Benzathine benzylpenicillin

Spinal cord injury is a devastating complication, though rare but possible following the intramuscular injection of the Penicillin. The spinal cord injury can be permanent, leaving the patient with paralysis, bowel and bladder incontinence, and with other associated morbidities. Case presentation. We report a 25-year-old gentleman who developed anterior spinal...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Lesions without symptoms: understanding resilience to Alzheimer disease neuropathological changes

Since the original description of amyloid-Î² plaques and tau tangles more than 100Â years ago, these lesions have been considered the neuropathological hallmarks of Alzheimer disease (AD). The prevalence of plaques, tangles and dementia increases with age, and the lesions are considered to be causally related to the cognitive symptoms of AD. Current schemes for assessing AD lesion burden examine the distribution, abundance and characteristics of plaques and tangles at post mortem, yielding an estimate of the likelihood of cognitive impairment. Although this approach is highly predictive for most individuals, in some instances, a striking mismatch between lesions and symptoms can be observed. A small subset of individuals harbour a high burden of plaques and tangles at autopsy, which would be expected to have had devastating clinical consequences, but remain at their cognitive baseline, indicating 'resilience'. The study of these brains might provide the key to understanding the 'black box' between the accumulation of plaques and tangles and cognitive impairment, and show the way towards disease-modifying treatments for AD. In this Review, we begin by considering the heterogeneity of clinical manifestations associated with the presence of plaques and tangles, and then focus on insights derived from the rare yet informative individuals who display high amounts of amyloid and tau deposition in their brains (observed directly at autopsy) without manifesting dementia during life. The resilient response of these individuals to the gradual accumulation of plaques and tangles has potential implications for assessing an individual's risk of AD and for the development of interventions aimed at preserving cognition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Cancer Health

FDA Approves First Pre-Surgery Immunotherapy for Lung Cancer

On March 4, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo (nivolumab) plus chemotherapy as the first neoadjuvant, or pre-surgery, immunotherapy for adults with resectable non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), meaning their tumors can be surgically removed. “We are thrilled about the FDA’s expanded use of the cancer...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Newly published study shows link between socioeconomic deprivation and premature cardiovascular mortality

People living in socially-deprived areas of the United States are more likely to die prematurely from cardiovascular (CV) complications according to new research published recently in Mayo Clinic Proceedings. The study, completed by researchers at University Hospitals (UH) Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute, found social deprivation can explain a significant proportion of the geographic variation in premature cardiovascular mortality in the U.S.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Identification of minimal parameters for optimal suppression of chaos in dissipative driven systems

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-17969-9, published online 21 December 2017. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. "P.J.M. and R.C. acknowledge financial support from the Ministerio de EconomÃa y Competitividad (MINECO, Spain) through FIS2011-25167 and FIS2012-34902 projects, respectively. R.C. acknowledges financial support from the...
SPAIN
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
Nature.com

A TMPRSS2 inhibitor acts as a pan-SARS-CoV-2 prophylactic and therapeutic

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. The COVID-19 pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus remains...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy