As swiftly as the snow fell Saturday, the spring sun melted it away. Gone are the furious north winds that swept the snow sideways, replaced by gentle breezes from the south. Mild weather is here, and winter seems to have taken its final breaths. As such, we can confidently pronounce the start of spring and end of winter, as is our annual tradition. We make this proclamation each year when we no longer see opportunity for sustained cold or accumulating snow.

