Raleigh, N.C. — The Infamous Stringdusters and the Jerry Douglas Band are among the first performers announced for this fall's IBMA Bluegrass Live! in downtown Raleigh. The two-day event, planned for Sept. 30-Oct. 1, will include live performances on stages throughout downtown and at Red Hat Amphitheater. The street festival is free to attend, but Red Hat Amphitheater performances will require tickets. Tickets for Red Hat Amphitheater shows start at $50 for IBMA members and go on sale to IBMA and PineCone members on April 5. The general public can purchase tickets starting April 19.

14 DAYS AGO