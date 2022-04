“The Bold and the Beautiful” star Sean Kanan (Deacon Sharpe) will be the keynote speaker at the 2nd Annual “Oneness” of Lawrence County, Pennsylvania event that promotes and celebrates diversity and unity. The theme for this year’s event is “You Can Get There From Here!” which references residents who were born, raised and educated in Lawrence County. This includes Kanan who was a former Neshannock Township resident before relocating to Los Angeles.

