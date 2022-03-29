ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland County, NC

Scotland County Schools launching family academy

By Submitted report
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 1 day ago

LAURINBURG —The Scotland County Family Academy is aligned with the Scotland County Schools Strategic Plan and goals; the Scotland Family Academy is designed to build a strong home-school partnership through a district-wide family engagement outreach program.

The purpose of the Scotland Family Academy program is to collaborate with families to cultivate academic, social and emotional wellbeing in order to support the success of their child’s education, representing the Whole Child aspect, and to bring schools, families, and community organizations together as equal partners.

The Family Academy will partner with families to provide four free workshops and educational events for SCS families. Sessions will be held in-person at various locations throughout the county, with a recording available for families who may miss it. Childcare as a “Youth Academy Learning Lab” and interpretation will be provided during the sessions!

We are conducting our Steering Committee planning sessions and will have more information forthcoming. We are also planning a huge kick-off family event will take place in August to launch the Academy.

If a parent is interested, what do they have to do? Stay tuned to attend a kick-off event in August. There will be four dates to add to your calendar, likely weekday evenings based on our family feedback. You can also volunteer to be a Family Academy Ambassador at your child’s school and help with outreach for the Academy sessions. We are very excited about this opportunity for our students, families, and community stakeholders.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange

5K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

754K+

Views

Follow Laurinburg Exchange and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Independent

Swearing at teachers has become accepted in some schools, union warns

Widespread swearing at teachers is among the behavioural problems which have become accepted in some schools, a union leader has said.Mike Corbett, national officer for Scotland at the NASUWT union, said many teachers reported that violent behaviour had worsened after pupils returned to classrooms during the pandemic.Speaking at a fringe event at the Scottish Conservative conference in Aberdeen, he said poor behaviour is increasingly a problem in all years of primary school.There is currently a lack of research on the issue, he said.Mr Corbett said: “Many of our members are telling us that since kids have come back, there’s more...
EDUCATION
Laurinburg Exchange

Superintendent hosts meetings to form SCS Parent Academy

LAURINBURG— Scotland County Schools Superintendent, Takeda LeGrand will begin a series of Spring Advisory Committee meetings next week. Each school throughout the district will be represented by a Certified Staff member, a Classified Staff member, a Student, a Parent/Community member and each of the School Resource Officers (SROs.) All meetings will be held virtually.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

School district receives $112,000 grant

LAURINBURG—Scotland County Schools athletic facilities are due for an upgrade and at Monday’s school board meeting, the group was briefed on a grant the district earned to do just that. Michael Riles, the Scotland County School’s chief accountability and technology officer, told the board that the district received...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Scotland County, NC
Scotland County, NC
Government
City
Laurinburg, NC
Scotland County, NC
Education
Scotland County, NC
Society
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Kiwanis Club establishes scholarship

Laurinburg — A generous gift of over $44,000 from the Laurinburg Kiwanis Club will endow a scholarship to support Scotland Health Care System employees in their pursuit of expanded professional education and continued growth in healthcare. One scholarship will be awarded annually to a current Scotland Health Care System employee who will, in turn, make a continued commitment to provide their wealth of knowledge to patients and their families throughout the Scotland Health Care System service area.
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Giving back with a smile

LAURINBURG—Calvin McIntyre is the volunteer of the month at the Scotland County nutrition site. For the last year, McIntryre has been helping with delivering meals, five to six days a month while working full time. The site is run by the Lumber River Council of Government Area Agency on...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
BBC

Isle of Man schools being hit by 'unfortunate' teacher shortages

Teacher absences at Isle of Man high schools are due to several illnesses "unfortunately" coming together at the same time, the education minister said. Four schools have been hit by staff shortages over the past week, leading to the cancellation of face-to-face lessons for hundreds of students. Julie Edge said...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scotland County Schools#The Family Academy#Scs#Steering Committee
Laurinburg Exchange

Church celebrates 225 years of service

Old Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church began on “Consecration Sunday,” the fourth Sunday in March, 1797 or March 26, 1797. Although actual worship services were known to have been held sporadically at or near the crossroads of two main trading roads: today’s Laurel Hill Church Road and McFarland Road as early as 1783 – notably by the Rev. Dugald Crawford, a chaplain for the British militia. Other traveling pastors followed until Presbyterian elders; “Red” John McNair, “Hatter” John McNair, and John Buchanan petitioned the Orange Presbytery to establish Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church at the crossroads.
LAURINBURG, NC
2 On Your Side

New training academy launched at Aspire

GETZVILLE, N.Y. — A Western New York non-profit that works with adults and children with developmental disabilities just launched a new training academy. It is helping to address a staffing shortage and it is teaching people valuable skills at the same time. Aspire's new Training Academy is a collaboration...
GETZVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NJ.com

Morris County launches veteran and family counseling service

Morris County has launched a “Veteran and Family Support Program” under contract with the Mental Health Association to assist veterans in re-establishing themselves with their families and in the community after returning home from duty. The Veteran and Family Support Program is designed to provide free psychotherapy services...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Laurinburg Exchange

County discusses uses for ARPA funding

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County commissioners met Monday in a special-called meeting to talk about money, primarily the funding dispersed to the county through the American Rescue Plan Act in the amount of $6,355,865. Commissioners discussed the advantages of using that money entirely for salaries and benefits, as opposed...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Leadership Scotland is accepting applications

LAURINBURG — It’s been two years since the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce has been able to host Leadership Scotland. But this year, the program returns. Applications are being accepted and the program begins May 12. Leadership Scotland offers the opportunity for local professionals to develop leadership...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Events must be taking place in Scotland County or Marlboro County, S.C. Send calendar items to Cheris Hodges at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3169. ***. Through...
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Black Balloon Day is March 6

LAURINBURG—March 6 is Black Balloon Day. The Scotland County Health Department and its Opioid Prevention and Education Network will host Black Balloon Day in the area for the first time. The event will be virtual. This day allows families, friends, and loved ones to celebrate the lives and memories...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
754K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy