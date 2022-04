State Rep. Chris Jeter (R-Fishers) said he and State Rep. Michelle Davis (R-Whiteland) co-authored House Bill 1041 to protect the integrity of women’s sports. HB 1041 states that males who were biological males at birth can’t compete in Indiana High School Athletic Association-sanctioned girls sports if they have transitioned to a female. The bill does not apply to women who are transitioning to men and want to compete in IHSAA-sanctioned boys sports. The bill doesn’t affect college or professional sports, but it does affect private and charter schools if athletes compete against a public school through IHSAA.

FISHERS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO