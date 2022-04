Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the news of the passing of a rule which now guarantees a possession in overtime for both teams in the playoffs. Then for the rest of the podcast, the pair go through each team with a first-round pick that could take a quarterback and give a percentage chance of them taking a QB.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO