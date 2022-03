COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be hosting a sensory-friendly Easter Bunny experience and sensory-friendly quiet hours on Sunday, April 10. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., families will have the opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny and one of the zoo's Egg Ambassadors in a sensory-friendly environment at the Suzie Edwards Conservation Education Classroom with reduced sounds, decreased visual stimulation, and controlled crowds.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 8 DAYS AGO