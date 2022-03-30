ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
31 Tweets About Things Millennials Love That Are Brutally Funny, But Also Totally Accurate

By Brian Galindo
Alright, so for the last few years, millennials have been constantly dragged online.

NBC

But, to be fair, being called out for being a millennial is more than fair. We do, love, and say a lot of things that are just asking to be made fun of.

TVLand

And most of the time what people say about millennials aren't just funny — they're also way too real. Below are 31 of the funniest tweets about things "millennials love" that also happen to be way accurate:

1. But they're CLASSICS:

millennials love picking a movie they watched once as a kid that has a 20% on Rotten Tomatoes and then making it their entire personality

@_RobertSchultz 07:16 PM - 27 Mar 2021

2. You can always reuse the box:

millennials love to just like keep a nice cardboard box

@danielleweisber 07:14 AM - 12 Nov 2021

3. I—

millennials love saying “so i did a thing😌” girl go re read harry potter and shut up

@jacuhhbb 04:00 AM - 21 Jun 2020

4. Every millennial can list this as work experience:

millennials love to work four different jobs where you have to show a 60 year old guy who makes 180k a year how to attach a file to an email

@chrisomerville 01:18 AM - 06 Dec 2021

5. Another thing we can list as work experience:

millennials love to act like we're such gifted employees but all we literally know how to do is beam the power point to the tv screen

@mattbooshell 03:20 PM - 11 Sep 2021

6. Put a group of millennials together, and air fryers will come up:

Millennials love air fryers init 🤣🤣

@ashindestad 02:01 PM - 03 Apr 2021

7. This is too real, LOL:

My wife recently commented that we millennials love to end our messages and texts with "lol"... and that is pretty accurate lol.

@jesseRscott 04:59 PM - 21 Jul 2020

8. Add to things we don't "love": being broke 🙃

"Millennials live in apartments because they're minimalists""Millennials aren't having kids because of a lifestyle choice""Millennials love gig work because of the flexibility"lol no they are just all broke

@DanPriceSeattle 05:09 PM - 09 Nov 2021

9. I mean, it's wishful thinking:

aging millennials love to stand in a circle and talk about how the real estate bubble is bound burst soon

@NeerajKA 08:45 PM - 04 Apr 2021

10. Sometimes nostalgia is all we have:

millennials love posting 90s nostalgia with captions like “THESE 😍😍😍” and it’s literally some plastic trash that lights up and honestly yeah it ruled and i miss it too

@cat_elg 02:36 AM - 09 Mar 2021

11. This really makes so much sense:

Some one just said millennials love charcuterie boards and mimosas ‘cause we grew up on Lunchables and Sunny D...and like they ain’t wrong

@jcorb_ 07:20 PM - 12 Sep 2020

12. This is so funny 'cause it's true:

millennials love podcasting but hate talking on the phone which is just a podcast no one is recording

@BonniePuns 06:39 AM - 24 Dec 2021

13. It's an aesthetic:

millennials love decorating their homes like a wework.

@annamelissa 08:50 PM - 17 Feb 2022

14. Oh...

I wished I loved anything as much as millennials love saying “mood” and “aesthetic.”

@patnspankme 11:41 PM - 29 Mar 2019

15. Goals, TBH:

Rich millennials love having professional websites where they talk in third person about how they do nothing.

@chaotic_sub 01:27 AM - 20 Jul 2020

16. I still get surprised every time I remember Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig co-wrote and co-produced Beyoncé’s "Hold Up":

Millennials love being surprised that they enjoy a pop album produced by a mid 2000s indie rock guy

@i_zzzzzz 07:36 AM - 22 May 2021

17. To be fair, some younger people don't even know who NSYNC is:

Millennials love to make themselves sound so ancient. Like why did this 31-year-old just ask me if I was too young to know who Usher is

@_KellyGarcia__ 12:39 AM - 30 Jul 2021

18. This is a lot of my texts, TBH:

millennials love saying “an oldie but a goodie” and sending you a youtube link from 2008

@brown4whatever 05:31 AM - 07 Apr 2021

19. Maybe not this extreme:

Millennials love smash cuz it lets them live out their dreams of dying at 30

@RiotLettuce 03:49 AM - 11 May 2021

20. I am going to subscribe to this conspiracy theory:

cheugy is a made up word to trick millennials into saying they “don’t understand gen z” and millennials love to feel attacked so bad that they fell for it

@lunch_enjoyer 06:19 PM - 15 May 2021

21. File under "Things millennials would wait an hour in line for":

Millennials love to hype up a hipster/punk donut shop and it’ll turn out to just be normal donuts but with, like, fruit loops on top

@Komaniecki_R 08:26 PM - 21 Mar 2021

22. Having done this, I can confirm:

Millennials love to say “I deserve a little treat” while buying basic necessities

@redrawnoxen 10:52 PM - 12 Feb 2020

23. We contain multitudes:

Millennials love to both be reminding S everyone that their oldest members are pushing 40 and respond to any criticism with “excuse ME boomer but I’m baby 🥺🥺🥺”

@anne_theriault 03:30 AM - 27 Jul 2020

24. Why did they ever cover them up in the first place?!

millennials love uncovering hardwood floors as much as boomers loved carpeting over them

@DavidGilbert4U 05:53 PM - 10 Mar 2022

25. Pretty much sums it up:

Millennials love therapy because an authority figure taking a superficial, aloof interest in them while hiding their resentful contempt is the defining feature of being raised by boomers

@acczibit 07:26 PM - 27 Jun 2020

26. Always:

older millennials LOVE nickelback jokes

@helen 11:17 PM - 14 Aug 2019

27. OK...but also because it includes booze:

Millennials love brunch because they can’t afford both breakfast and lunch

@RandallOtisTV 09:07 PM - 04 Feb 2019

28. If you think about it, probably:

Do you think millennials love the sims so much because we get to simulate the things we will never have, like owning and decorating a home and console hacking for millions of dollars?

@ohhoe 10:44 PM - 10 Dec 2019

29. FTR, we also like to say we downloaded it from LimeWire too:

Millennials love telling people that they used to listen to that song on their discman

@Average_Dad1 12:56 AM - 08 Jul 2021

30. It really is the little things that give us validation:

For everyone's birthday I'm unfollowing and then refollowing them, because there’s nothing millennials love more than new followers.

@PopBangHugh 12:35 AM - 07 Dec 2019

31. And lastly, tea:

Plot twist: all the “gen z” dragging millennials on twitter are in fact millennials dragging themselves because we know how much millennials love self-deprecation

@adrisalright 03:02 PM - 20 Jun 2020

Be sure to click through and follow your favorite creators on Twitter to make your timeline a more fun place to be!

