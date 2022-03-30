ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

How savvy shoppers are scoring the popular crystal storage containers for just $1 EACH at Bunnings

By Carina Stathis
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Customers are racing to Bunnings Warehouse to purchase stylish storage containers for just $1 each.

Mum Shelley visited her local store in Scoresby, Victoria and spotted a trolley full of the discounted crystal storage containers of varying sizes.

Sharing images to the Markdown Addicts Australia Facebook group, she said it was a matter of 'being at the right place at the right time'.

It's unlikely the discounted rate will apply to stores nationwide but they have been spotted elsewhere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PaKfh_0eu68OQl00
Mum Shelley visited her local store in Scoresby, Victoria and spotted a trolley full of the discounted crystal storage containers of varying sizes (pictured) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04eXhZ_0eu68OQl00
The Aussie bought several containers and used some as display boxes to store her son's toy cars. 'I guess I just got the right time at the right place,' she wrote online

Similar products at Bunnings and alternative retailers can cost anywhere between $5 and $20.

The containers are handy for storing numerous items, including makeup, toiletries, toys and skincare.

Hundreds 'liked' the images posted online and thanked Shelley for sharing the insight.

'Great score, I've had some great markdowns at Bunnings but I never see anything recently not even plants,' one shopper commented.

'Nice! Wish my Bunnings did good deals like this,' another added.

A third said: 'I would have grabbed that whole trolly and wheeled it straight to the cash register.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sa2Mp_0eu68OQl00
Similar products at Bunnings and alternative retailers can cost anywhere between $5 and $20, making the sale containers a bargain
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oyUUn_0eu68OQl00
Unfortunately, it's unlikely the discounted rate will apply to stores nationwide

When one customer asked whether other stores would price match, Shelley said it's unlikely.

'I have tried in the past and told that clearance pricing is set by stores and they don't match it in other stores,' she replied.

Others in different states couldn't help but admire the price and wish their Bunnings store offered the same deal.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Daily Mail
Daily Mail

325K+

Followers

27K+

Posts

141M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Running To Grab This Sectional Sofa

Costco may be a one-stop shop for grocery items, including those best-selling $5 rotisserie chickens and the retailer's most popular item: toilet paper. But Costco is so much more than just bulk groceries. You can also buy tires, get an eye exam, shop for life insurance, and even book that Hawaiian vacation you've always been dreaming about.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bunnings Warehouse#Markdown
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are On The Hunt For Meli's Cookie Mix

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. You never know what you're going to find when you step foot in your local Costco warehouse. Well, maybe you'll know about a few things, like the retailer's beloved Kirkland Signature bacon and its infamous rotisserie chicken that sells for a mere $4.99. But in addition to the various cult-favorite items that are almost always available for purchase at the chain's 575 U.S. locations, shoppers will also often find themselves staring at displays containing never-before-seen items, some of which are too exciting to keep to themselves.
RETAIL
click orlando

Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store

Kohl’s is getting a makeover. The company said it’s not going to be a department store anymore and instead add Sephora mini-shops to about 75% of its U.S. stores. It also said it will open 100 new locations that’ll be about half the size of what they are now with more of a focus on fitness, athleisure, and jeans.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Facebook
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Favorite Retailer

The landscape of American retail has been completely transformed in the past two decades. E-commerce giant Amazon has become the second-largest retailer, just behind Walmart, and may take first place soon based on revenue. Big-box retailers have taken center stage among brick-and-mortar chains. Target’s annual revenue just moved above $100 billion. While Walmart is the […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
KOKI FOX 23

New Report: The #1 Department Store for Customer Satisfaction in America

Customers of department and discount stores are most satisfied with the convenience of retailers’ store hours and the quality of their mobile apps, according to the latest study from the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI). In the ACSI's Retail and Consumer Shipping Study 2021-2022, those attributes scored the highest...
RETAIL
Mashed

The Supermarket That Beat Aldi And Kroger In A Recent Survey

USA Today has published its annual list of the top 10 supermarket brands. After a group of experts narrowed the number of brands down to ten, readers had a 28-day period to vote for their favorite. Despite the coverage Mashed tends to give to Aldi, Kroger, and Trader Joe's, none of these made it to the number one spot. The most beloved brand for readers of USA Today is The Fresh Market — and for the second year in a row.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
SheKnows

The Underrated Frozen Foods From Aldi That Need to Be Added to Your Shopping List

When you don’t have time to whip up dinner, having helpful staples on hand in your freezer can be a real life saver. Whether it’s a quick protein like crispy fish fillets that you can serve with rice or a salad or a complete meal in a bag like chicken lo mein with veggies, frozen food can really come through in a pinch – especially on days when your fridge is running on empty. Even breakfast and lunch can benefit from quality freezer foods like berries for fresh smoothies or a cheesy burrito you can microwave and eat on the go.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Costco Fans Are Raving About These Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls

No offense to your great aunt's gorgeous collection of Gooseberry Pyrex, but even a brief binge on food YouTube will prove that many modern bakers prefer stainless steel mixing bowls over all others. A 2014 Cook's Illustrated article praises the silver-hued kitchen essential for being lightweight and easy to handle, making it ideal for mixing heavy ingredients or components of bakes, like doughs. The magazine also gives points to stainless steel bowls for their ability to conduct heat quickly and efficiently, which means they're perfect for making tempered chocolate in a double boiler. An article in the Vocal Media column Feast also notes the material's sturdiness and its power to keep food cold.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

325K+
Followers
27K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy