Beauty pro shares how to get an incredible glowing complexion in seconds with just one skincare product

By Matilda Rudd
 2 days ago

An Australian makeup artist has shared her best tip for achieving an all-over glow using one skincare product, with her fans calling it an 'amazing' transformation.

Mum and beauty pro Chloe Morello, 31, shared a before and after image of her face after applying the $110 Chanel Les Beiges Water Fresh Tint.

The change in her complexion was immediate and fans of the brunette beauty were quick to say they 'needed to same glow ASAP'.

Lightweight, hydrating and instantly refreshing, the ultra-light formula is composed of 75 per cent water.

It has been created with 'micro fluidic technology', micro-droplets of encapsulated pigments melt into the skin on contact creating a radiant bare-skin effect, the Chanel website read.

A blurring and smoothing effect unifies the complexion and a lightweight, sheer coverage allows the skin texture to show through.

Earlier Chloe shared a now-viral Reel that showed how she 'dots' her cream blush, concealer, foundation and contouring stick onto her face before seamlessly blending it out to reveal smooth, made-up skin.

'I'm so sick of cakey makeup looks so I've been using this technique and I'm obsessed,' she told her more than one million fans on Instagram.

'All at once apply all of your cream products just like this,' she demonstrated.

'The key is to use a setting mist, like this one from Rare Beauty, because this stops the creams from drying out so you can blend it. It also infuses the makeup with the setting powder.

'Now I start blending. Start with the concealer because it's the lightest colour, foundation, blush and contour. Feel free to mist your face as you go. This is technically a single layer of makeup even though it's five different products.

'It looks so natural and it stays all night.'

Her followers were bowled over by the outcome and were keen to test it out for themselves.

'Wait what!!!!! It looks amazing! I need to try this,' one woman commented.

'This looks so good and you make it look so easy. I feel like mine would end up a mess all mixed together on my face,' said another.

Chloe, who works in the beauty industry, has more than 91 products in her collection from luxury brands such as La Mer, Eve Lom and Kate Somerville.

The mum previously showed off how she colour coordinated each of the four shelves, with pink on top followed by blue, gold and silver.

Chloe acknowledged the extravagance of her elaborate cupboard, writing: 'This is absolutely not practical. But it's pretty and very satisfying.'

Among the most expensive items are a $455 Lancome face cream infused with gold and a $169 Eve Lom cleanser, as well as a $265 moisturiser and a $300 serum from La Mer.

Chloe also keeps a stash of pricey Dermalogica treatments, Caudalie cleansers and reusable makeup removers from her own brand, Face Halo.

Her aesthetic organisation, which has racked up 11,850 'likes' since it was uploaded online on Sunday, sparked a wave of envious praise.

'Wish my cabinet looked like that,' one woman replied, while a second said: 'Too satisfying, wish I had your collection!'

A third added: 'Ok this is happening to my bathroom cabinet.'

Chloe's tips for clearing blackheads and clogged pores

1. Occasional $4.99 Biore strips or extraction.

2 Occasional derma stamper - Chloe says she loves this for improving skin texture and the appearance of visible pores.

3. AHA toner applied with Face Halo - Chloe says she puts her finger in her nose to flex the pores, and puts her tongue behind the crease below her lip/above chin: 'Weird but works'.

4. Physical exfoliant at least three times per week in the shower.

In 2021 Chloe celebrated the biggest milestone of her life so far when she welcomed her first child, son Santino, with husband Sebastian 'Seba' Mecha.

The influencer revealed her bub's name was inspired by her love of the Francis Ford Coppola-directed film, The Godfather.

Chloe said Santino will go by the name Sonny for short.

In the hit 1972 blockbuster, there is a fictional character named Santino 'Sonny' Corleone, who is the son of mobster Don Vito Corleone.

Chloe said she won't be sharing too much about her son online for the sake of his privacy, but explained: 'I didn't necessarily see the need in sharing his name but I don't want to worry and always have to be always cautious about slipping up… So I am excited to tell you our beautiful son's name is Santino!'

'I've always wanted a son with this name, and YES it's from the Godfather lol,' she said.

'I have loved it since I was a teenager after reading the books and seeing the movie often with my Dad. Luckily Seba loves it too, and the nickname 'Sonny'' is adorable.'

