The perfect day trip: Aussies can't get enough of these beautiful 'crystal pools' less than an hour from a major city

By Louise Allingham
 2 days ago

Adventurous travellers are journeying to a stunning oasis in the bush with crystal clear waters right near a major Australian city.

After a moderate hike, visitors are rewarded with the refreshing waters of Karloo Pools near Heathcote in the Royal National Park less than an hour south of the Sydney CBD.

Karloo Pools is a cluster of natural rock pools that not only provides relief from the heat but an Instagram-worthy backdrop for all the best travel snaps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EDiK4_0eu674TB00
Travellers are flocking to an incredible oasis with crystal clear waters only an hour out of Sydney
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ennz8_0eu674TB00
After a moderate hike, visitors are rewarded with the refreshing waters of Karloo Pools near Heathcote in the Royal National Park less than an hour south of the Sydney CBD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=084hso_0eu674TB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u8k7m_0eu674TB00
The emerald green pools about two kilometres along the scenic Karloo walking track that takes you through lush native bushland and unique rock boulders

Incredible images of the hidden travel gem have been flooding social media with their glass-clear waters surrounded by giant eucalyptus trees and spectacular natural rock formations.

The emerald green pools about two kilometres along the scenic Karloo walking track that takes you through lush native bushland and unique rock boulders.

Karloo Pools are stunning all year round with waters clearer after a bout of rain when the creek is flowing and wildflowers blooming in the spring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rnc34_0eu674TB00
Karloo Pools is a cluster of natural rock pools that not only provides relief from the heat but an Instagram-worthy backdrop for all the best travel snaps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OjVcc_0eu674TB00
Incredible images of the hidden travel gem have been flooding social media with their glass-clear waters surrounded by giant eucalyptus trees and spectacular natural rock formations 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21QU6v_0eu674TB00
Karloo Pools are stunning all year round with waters clearer after a bout of rain when the creek is flowing and wildflowers blooming in the spring

The pools are easy to get to as the start of the Karloo walking track is near Heathcote train station that has regular services to and from Sydney city.

Karloo Pools has become a popular spot for adventure seekers and had drawn in hundreds of five star reviews on hiking forums and tourism sites.

'A great little walk, the pool is so refreshing after the walk, the water is clear and cool! Catch a train down and enjoy,' one visitor wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yof8f_0eu674TB00
Karloo Pools has become a popular spot for adventure seekers and had drawn in hundreds of five star reviews on hiking forums and tourism sites
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ecDYd_0eu674TB00
The pools are easy to get to as the start of the Karloo walking track is near Heathcote train station that has regular services to and from Sydney city

'Great walking track and the pool are beautiful. If you’re looking for a nice picnic spot and clear fresh water to take a dip in then this is it!,' said another.

Visitors are advised to bring good footwear and take lots of water, especially on hot days, as there are no facilities along the way or at the pools and some parts of the track can be challenging and rocky.

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

