Torrington basketball player Reece Halley will be taking her skills to North Platte Community College in Nebraska. Halley was a rare double-double performer in 3A basketball in 2021 as she averaged 15 points and 10 rebounds a game. Torrington qualified for the 3A State Tournament and finished 6th. In her junior year, she averaged 15 points and 9 rebounds a game and as a sophomore, she threw in 11 points per contest along with 7 boards per game. Halley is a three-time all-state selection in 3A and rang up over 1200 points in her career with the Blazers.

TORRINGTON, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO