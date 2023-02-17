Canva

How gas prices have changed in Wisconsin in the last week

On the one-year anniversary of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Iowa, Tennessee New Jersey and Wisconsin saw the largest overall dips in gas prices compared to the week prior.

A gallon of gas was $3.39 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Wisconsin. Gas prices are as of February 24. The state gas tax data is from World Population Review .

Falling prices at the gas pump this week reflect the overall drop in oil prices, keeping a gallon of gas under the average it was this same time last year.

"The cost for oil accounts for 55% of what we pay at the pump," AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement.

Wisconsin by the numbers

- Gas current price: $3.11

- Week change: -$0.07 (-2.1%)

- Year change: -$0.19 (-5.8%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $4.92 (6/12/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.98

- Week change: -$0.07 (-1.8%)

- Year change: +$0.24 (+6.4%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.52 (6/25/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Wisconsin

#1. Superior: $3.30

#2. Pierce -St. Croix County: $3.29

#3. La Crosse (WI only): $3.17

#4. Eau Claire: $3.15

#5. Madison: $3.10

#6. Sheboygan: $3.09

#7. Green Bay: $3.09

#8. Wausau: $3.08

#9. Oshkosh: $3.07

#10. Racine: $3.06

#11. Appleton: $3.06

#12. Janesville-Beloit: $3.05

#13. Milwaukee-Waukesha: $3.04

#14. Fond du Lac: $3.01

#15. Kenosha County: $2.98

States with the most expensive gas

#1. Hawaii: $4.88

#2. California: $4.75

#3. Nevada: $4.24

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Texas: $2.95

#2. Mississippi: $2.98

#3. Kentucky: $3.01