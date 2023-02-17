Change location
See more from this location?
Iowa State
Stacker
How gas prices have changed in West Virginia in the last week
By Stacker,13 days ago
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Change location
By Stacker,13 days ago
On the one-year anniversary of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Iowa, Tennessee New Jersey and Wisconsin saw the largest overall dips in gas prices compared to the week prior.
A gallon of gas was $3.39 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in West Virginia. Gas prices are as of February 24. The state gas tax data is from World Population Review .
Falling prices at the gas pump this week reflect the overall drop in oil prices, keeping a gallon of gas under the average it was this same time last year.
"The cost for oil accounts for 55% of what we pay at the pump," AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement.
West Virginia by the numbers
- Gas current price: $3.29
- Week change: -$0.04 (-1.3%)
- Year change: -$0.04 (-1.2%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.93 (6/15/22)
- Diesel current price: $4.54
- Week change: -$0.05 (-1.0%)
- Year change: +$0.66 (+17.0%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.99 (6/20/22)
Metros with most expensive gas in West Virginia
#1. Hampshire County: $3.56
#2. Mineral County: $3.51
#3. Beckley: $3.46
#4. Morgantown: $3.42
#5. Washington, DC (WV Only): $3.41
#6. Jefferson County: $3.34
#7. Steubenville-Weirton (WV only): $3.32
#8. Wheeling (WV only): $3.28
#9. Charleston: $3.19
#10. Huntington: $3.15
#11. Parkersburg-Marietta (WV only): $3.07
States with the most expensive gas
#1. Hawaii: $4.88
#2. California: $4.75
#3. Nevada: $4.24
States with the least expensive gas
#1. Texas: $2.95
#2. Mississippi: $2.98
#3. Kentucky: $3.01
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0